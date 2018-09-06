12 Places to Find Loaded Fries in Metro Phoenix

There’s nothing more hedonistic than a mess load of crazy fries. It’s already French fries, and now we’re going to load them up with savory meats, oozing cheese, gobs of sauce, and who knows what else. Burger and pizza joints are loading up their menus with this shareable dish – or not, no judgment – as the demand rises for starches weighed down with zany ingredients. From jalapeño-chili-cheese-pastrami fries to bulgogi poutine, here’s where to find loaded fries in the Valley.

The Bulgogi Poutine fries from Bao Chow at Yucca Tap Room are insanely good. Courtesy of Bao Chow at Yucca Tap Room

Bao Chow at Yucca Tap Room

29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe

Yucca Tap Room has a lot of fun changing up food and keeping things fresh, but they’d probably have a mutiny on their hands if they ever took the Bulgogi Poutine off the Bao Chow menu. This incredibly aromatic "dish" is a hearty pile of seasoned fries topped with Korean marinated rib eye, kimchi, sambal aioli, and lots of green onion. You can also opt for tots.

EXPAND Behold the loaded fries at Blue Clover Distillery. Dorian Boddie

Blue Clover Distillery

7042 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale

While this Old Town Scottsdale distillery is known for its house-made spirits, its menu isn’t anything to sneeze at either. Choices of upscale pub fare at Blue Clover Distillery include green chile cheese fries – a pile of pretty crispy fries under a heap of chile con queso, cotija cheese, and green chiles. It's all topped with pico de gallo and fresh cilantro.