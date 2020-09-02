 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Blue Clover Distillery has a new patio space in Old Town Scottsdale.
Blue Clover Distillery has a new patio space in Old Town Scottsdale.
Tayden Savage

11 Great Restaurant Patios in Metro Phoenix

Rudri Patel | September 2, 2020 | 6:00am
Restaurant patios in the Phoenix area are a hot commodity these days. They are literally hot, of course, because it is the summer. But they are also in demand in a world where sitting inside with a bunch of strangers is a lot less appealing than it was six months ago. Here are ten airy patios in the Valley we highly recommend.

Blue Clover Distillery

7042 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale

Blue Clover Distillery recently unveiled its updated patio and along with it a new menu that includes create-your-own pizza and salad options. Grab a table and take advantage of the indoor-outdoor bar, misters, and views of the shops along Marshall Way in Old Town Scottsdale.

Chelsea's Kitchen has an overly shaded patio in Arcadia.
Chelsea's Kitchen has an overly shaded patio in Arcadia.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Chelsea's Kitchen

5040 North 40th Street


Chelsea's Kitchen is an adobe brick building turned roadhouse restaurant that has one of the best patios in town. During the day: plenty of shade. At night: lovely lights strung overhead. Feast al fresco on salads, tacos, and the famous green chile cornbread.

El Encanto has served Sonoral-style Mexican fare in Cave Creek since 1989.
El Encanto has served Sonoral-style Mexican fare in Cave Creek since 1989.
Lauren Cusimano

El Encanto

6248 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek


Heading out to Cave Creek is a great way to get away from the city — and that's especially true at El Encanto. This Mexican cantina offers a spacious courtyard with lush vegetation, a duck and turtle pond, and seating on its covered patio. It's an ideal setting for a casual margarita with some chips and guacamole, but also for entrees like the pollo fundido, enchiladas vegetariana, and carne asada tacos.

The outside dining options at Ocotillo are multiple.
The outside dining options at Ocotillo are multiple.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Ocotillo Restaurant

3243 North Third Street


Ocotillo displays desert flora with modern architecture as a backdrop. Outdoor options here include the Chef’s Ramada, the Third Street Patio, Lucy’s Lawn, the Sidecar Cocktail Lounge, and simply the beer garden. Misters are activated during the hot months. The Southwestern menu lists small, shareable plates, popular entrees like the mesquite-grilled Ocotillo chicken, and signature cocktails.

The O.H.S.O. Eatery & nano-Brewery in Arcadia.
The O.H.S.O. Eatery & nano-Brewery in Arcadia.
White Lily Films

O.H.S.O. Eatery & nano-Brewery

4900 East Indian School Road


O.H.S.O. is known for its dog- and bike-friendly atmosphere and its industrial-themed outdoor patio. Backdropped by the Arizona Canal Trail, the courtyard is packed with covered and uncovered seating, umbrellas, lights, and heaters during the chillier months. Choose from more than 40 craft brews, order an AZ Burger, and yes, those are floor fans in the bicycle wheels.

The dog-friendly Postino patio in downtown Gilbert — one of many.
The dog-friendly Postino patio in downtown Gilbert — one of many.
Lauren Cusimano

Postino

Multiple Locations


The patios at Postino are ideal for after-work drinks, solo brunch (just you and your podcast), or a quick glass of wine while out walking the dog. Most locations are equipped with plush couches, low tables, and outdoor booths. Order a pitcher and some bruschetta, grilled cheese, or a panini — all menu favorites found on each menu. There's usually music and there tends to be good people-watching, too.

Fairway dining at Red's Bar & Grill.
Fairway dining at Red's Bar & Grill.
The Wigwam

Red's Bar & Grill

451 North Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park


This onsite eatery at The Wigwam in the west Valley is named after a golf pro and was designed to be course-adjacent. As a result, the patio at Red's Bar & Grill is spectacular, with its multiple red umbrellas, twinkle lights, and views of the green. The outdoor resort restaurant offers burgers, salads, appetizers, and high-end bar food, as well as draft beers, by-the-glass-wine, and cocktails.

Enjoy hand-rolled meatballs on the patio at The Sicilian Butcher in Chandler.
Enjoy hand-rolled meatballs on the patio at The Sicilian Butcher in Chandler.
The Maggiore Group

The Sicilian Butcher

Multiple Locations


The Sicilian Butcher has an expansive patio area that can accommodate large parties and social distancing at the same time. The Chandler location offers a more modern, chic restaurant setting, while the original Phoenix spot has more of a backyard beer garden feel. Bars are also housed outside, making it convenient to order drinks to pair with your hand-rolled meatballs, pasta dishes, and Sicilian-style charcuterie boards.

The incredible view from Talavera.
The incredible view from Talavera.
Jackie Mercandetti Photo

Talavera

10600 East Crescent Moon Drive, Scottsdale


Talavera at Four Seasons Scottsdale is a prime spot for mountain gazing — especially for majestic views of Pinnacle Peak. It may go without saying, but the best time to dine here is at sunset. Talavera is an upscale Spanish restaurant, so expect steak, seafood, famous paella, and craft cocktails on the menu. For lighter fare, try the spiced lamb meatballs, ahi tuna, or grilled oysters.

The view of Camelback Mountain from T.Cook's.
The view of Camelback Mountain from T.Cook's.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

T.Cook's

5200 East Camelback Road


Diners can take in eyefuls of Camelback Mountain while sitting on the patio at T.Cooks. The outdoor atmosphere here at the Royal Palms Resort & Spa feels private and meant for a special occasion. Patrons may choose from fireplace or fountain-side seating, then decide between the scallops, steak, or Moroccan Marinated Lamb.

Zinque's patio comes with its own shade.
Zinque's patio comes with its own shade.
Zinque

Zinque

4712 North Goldwater Boulevard, #110, Scottsdale


No one's getting to France this year, but at least Zinque offers an outdoor patio with lounge seating and a bistro atmosphere. Guests usually opt to sit beneath the 30-foot-tall, 22-year-old oak tree — automatic shade. For early risers, a freshly baked pastry and hot coffee may be in order. For those hoping to linger later, order out a cheese plate, steak frites, and plenty of vin.

 
Rudri Patel is a lawyer turned writer and editor. She is the co-editor of the online literary journal The Sunlight Press and on staff at Literary Mama.

