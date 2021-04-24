10 Great Restaurants, Breweries, and Bars for Cyclists in Metro Phoenix

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Often cycling is a solo sport. But riders are social animals. At the end of the day, cyclists want to meet up, brag about their exploits, and gab about gear. Many Phoenix bars and restaurants are especially well-positioned to serve this crowd. Here are some of our favorites.

TT Roadhouse 2915 North 68th Street, Scottsdale



Though the bar is named after a motorcycle race on the Isle of Man, TT Roadhouse is as much of a cyclist bar as it is bike-friendly. Like the tavern itself (which was a farmhouse at some point till the 1960s), the bike rack is small but mighty — meaning it can fit quick a few rigs. Inside the south Scottsdale bar, check out the list of impressive whiskeys and beer, browse the jukebox packed with punk, ska, outlaw country, New Wave, and long-haul trucker anthems, or just head straight back to the patio.

The indoor bike rack at Boulders on Broadway. New Times Archive

Boulders on Broadway 530 West Broadway Road, Tempe



Boulders on Broadway is a neighborhood tavern, yes, but also a popular port for cyclists (love that indoor bike rack), a pizza restaurant, a beer hall, a meeting place for local activists, and a hell of a weekly trivia spot. The two-story establishment is owned by Erick and Rochelle Geryol, who are also behind its sister locations Boulders on Southern and Spokes on Southern. On a busy day, the outdoor patio is piled with bikes, and vintage bicycle sculptures on the lawn beckon new customers.

EXPAND The front racks at Casey Moore's Oyster House. Lauren Cusimano

Casey Moore's Oyster House 850 South Ash Avenue, Tempe



Casey’s is a Tempe mainstay, known for its sprawling patio since its establishment in 1986. The bar attracts students from nearby ASU, as well as neighborhood regulars, tourists, service industry types, and of course, cyclists. Indoors, you’ll find neon décor, some seating, and a cozy bar. But on the patio, you may smoke, bring your dog till 5 p.m., or bend elbows at the always-packed back bar. Multiple bike racks are found along Ash Avenue and by the parking lot.

EXPAND Get uproarious at Duke's Sports Bar & Grill. Lauren Cusimano

Duke's Sports Bar & Grill 7607 East McDowell Road, Scottsdale



Set along the Indian Bend Wash Greenbelt in south Scottsdale, Duke's Sports Bar & Grill is as easy to enjoy as it is to bike to. This spot is ideal for group rides, as there are two bike racks. And the sprawling patio offers drink and food (fried and hot comfort and bar food, mostly) service so riders can hang, chat, drink, carb up, and watch the action on the Vista del Camino Disc Golf Course before heading out again.

Find us at Handlebar for happy hour. Handlebar

The Handlebar 680 South Mill Avenue, Tempe



The Handlebar is known as a meaty, beery gastropub, full of frothy craft brews and superlative grilled cheese sandwiches. But a five-seat tandem bicycle hangs above the bar, and the beer garden is proudly “bike-friendly.” More than anything, the Handlebar celebrates the bicycle’s vintage aesthetic — antique photographs show bikers careening down Edwardian streets, and even the menu holders are designed to look like “boneshaker” wheels. Bike racks are located up and down Mill Avenue.

Ride to O.H.S.O. for its Beer Brunch. New Times Archives

O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery 4900 East Indian School Road



Pedaling through the neighborhoods or along the canal path to reach O.H.S.O. for its Beer Brunch. This is when entrees like the breakfast nachos, Fruity Pebble French toast, and chorizo egg skillet come with 10 ounces of Arizona craft beer or a Monster Mimosa. O.H.S.O. touts its Arcadia pub as bike- and dog-friendly, with a patio facing the nearby well-used Arizona Canal trail. Bike rack is in the front parking lot.

EXPAND Spoke & Wheel is your bike-friendly lunch destination. Lauren Cusimano

Spoke & Wheel Tavern 8525 North Central Avenue



Attention cyclists, we have your bike-friendly lunch spot right here. At the Spoke & Wheel Tavern, find hefty burgers, regional dishes like the Sonoran hot dog, and a shareable pretzel plate in addition to a solid indoor bike rack. You’ll also find handcrafted cocktails and cold beers to get you set for the ride home.

EXPAND Spokes on Southern as it looks today. Lauren Cusimano

Spokes on Southern 1470 East Southern Avenue, Tempe



The bike- and beer-themed Spokes on Southern. It’s known to some for its Secret Garden-esque back patio. Spokes has been serving pints of Arizona craft beer and those crispy Buffalo cauliflower bites we love since 2013. Avid cyclists should find plenty of pedaling people to compare notes with — and 24 draft beers to lubricate the conversation.

EXPAND Not hooch but coffee and pastries at Café Bebida. Lauren Cusimano

Café Bebida 8175 Hillside Drive, #200, Goodyear



Café Bebida is located at Estrella Mountain Ranch, surrounded by 20 miles of multi-use trails and neighboring the Copper State Bike & Hike shop. Owner Deborah Huyer offers coffee sourced from her family’s farm in Kona, Hawaii, in the form of Nitro cold brew, Americanos, and vanilla chai frappes. Menu items include the 3 Cheese Cronnini, a turkey pesto toasti, and a bakery case packed with pastries. Tables and chairs are scattered outside of the café, in full view of the scenery.

The bike-themed bar and grill offers fried pickles and wings to beer and mixed drinks. McKenzie's Midtown Tavern

McKenzie's Midtown Tavern 4531 North Seventh Street



Most of the food items you would find at McKenzie's Midtown Tavern look like something off the kids’ menu, but none of us are complaining. Especially since you’ve probably just come off a long ride. The bike-themed bar and grill offers fried pickles and wings to burgers, burritos, and salads. To drink, think Mother Road’s Tower Station IPA on draft, Four Peaks’ WOW Wheat Ale by the bottle, and cans of PBR. The bike rack is on the north side of the building.

Editor's note: This story was originally published on August 12, 2015. It was updated on April 24, 2021.