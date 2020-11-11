Sip CBD-Infused Drinks at These 4 Metro Phoenix Bars and Restaurants

Navigation
April 20, 2023 7:00AM

CBD-Infused drinks are available at various places in the metro-Phoenix.
CBD-infused drinks are a thing, people — and these anxiety-reducing treats are only going to get more popular.

The Valley is already on board with the trend, boasting several businesses that offer cocktails and mocktails with CBD mixed in. We're not far from being able to pull off whatever the CBD-infused version of a barhop is. Until then, here are four places in the Valley to check out.

Picazzo's

Multiple Locations
Managing partner Chris Disney of Picazzo's recognized the growing need for CBD-infused drinks in the Valley, so this spring, he added several cocktails and mocktails to the menu. Some selections include CBD-infused Blueberry Acai Limeade, a wood chip-smoked Old Fashioned, and a Limoncello Margarita. New mocktails feature CBD sparkling water and CBD soda. Options are expanded even further as a CBD-infused gummy can be added to any cocktail for $2.

Garden Bar Phoenix

822 North Sixth Avenue
Located along a downtown Phoenix street lined with historic homes, Garden Bar Phoenix is a craft cocktail bar where you can enjoy a casual night out or a daytime brunch. You can even bring your dog along for the ride. And the good news is that CBD drops can be added to any cocktail or mocktail. Choose from the Ambrosia Fruit Punch, Pistachio Daiquiri, or Brown Velvet Old Fashioned, as well as other fun drinks.
Enjoy a CBD-infused seltzer with any of the drinks at The Craftsman.
The Craftsman Cocktails and Kitchen

Multiple Locations
There are several drinks on the menu that can help fill your CBD need at The Craftsman Cocktails and Kitchen. The Cactus Cooler, margarita, mojito, and other drinks can be made with RisEau CBD-Infused Seltzer. Each can contains 20 milligrams of CBD and natural fruit flavors. When paired with the casual environment and cool vibe at The Craftsman, these cocktails are sure to help you relax.
Pair your CBD-infused white lotus with a cheese sandwich at Liberty Station Tavern and Smokehouse.
Liberty Station Tavern and Smokehouse

Liberty Station Tavern and Smokehouse

Multiple Locations
Liberty Station Tavern's two Scottsdale locations are offering a CBD-infused drink called the White Lotus. It is a combination of St. George pear brandy, prosecco, simple syrup, fresh lemon, and a CBD grapefruit infusion which blend to create a citrusy drink just in time for summer. Pair this drink with a gourmet grilled cheese, sliders, quesadilla, or street tacos and pretend you're on a tropical vacation.
Rudri Patel is a lawyer turned writer and editor. She is the co-editor of the online literary journal The Sunlight Press and on staff at Literary Mama.
