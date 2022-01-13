Emily Heller and The Art of Edible Flowers

click to enlarge Emily grows her hibiscus on farmland she leases in Chandler. Fran Heller

"My harvest for fresh hibiscus starts in October. When I offer fresh hibiscus, it goes with savory things. I created a salsa recipe with her customers. The dry hibiscus can be eaten plain or mixed with tea. You can enjoy it in lots of different ways. You can even make candied hibiscus," says Heller.Heller has found her groove and calling with gardening. She enjoys what she does, and she doesn't view it as a job. "Growing and making things that people have never seen before that are beautiful, delicious, and meaningful. This is why I do what I do.""I have a great amount of joy when someone walks up, even if they don't purchase something, and they say, Wow, that's beautiful. Even though they don't purchase, I know that I've done well. That is a type of payment separate from remuneration. It is so rewarding to do this. It is not just feeding people food, but it is putting joy, beauty, and gratitude in the world. This is a very powerful experience," says Heller.