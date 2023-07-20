Meet 4 fungi farmers growing the Phoenix mushroom market



“It does seem right now is like a zeitgeist for mushrooms,” says Mike Dechter, who heads the Arizona Mushroom Society , a non-profit organization that offers education, dinners and events for "novices and experienced mushroom hunters alike," according to its website.

Lorian and John Roethlein founded Arizona Mushroom Co. in 2020. Arizona Mushroom Co.

The Second-Actors

John and Lorian Roethlein launched Arizona Mushroom Co. in 2020. The couple has been involved in several ventures during their 30 years of marriage, from running an engineering recruiting firm to founding the Payson Farmers Market. When looking for something new to tackle, John saw mushrooms as a triple win, as in a “win for me, a win for you and also a win for our environment,” he says from their home in Payson, where they have converted their downstairs and garage into grow space.

Kevin Fitzgerald began growing mushrooms as a way to build a healthier lifestyle. When people at the farmers market see Sun Valley's mushrooms on display, it starts a conversation, he says. Sara Crocker

The Homesteader

Today, in addition to growing mushrooms for individuals and restaurants, Southwest Mushrooms provides cultures and spawn for other mushroom farmers and for grow kits that the company sells online. Sara Crocker

The Professor

Brian Hedger started Hypha Foods with blue oyster mushrooms. He is expanding the business to include microgreens and imported produce and meats. Sara Crocker

The Economist

Arizona’s climate isn’t one that first comes to mind for growing mushrooms, so those who do farm them focus on varieties that can be cultivated indoors mimicking conditions for decomposer fungi that fruit on or near trees, such as oyster, shiitake, turkey tail, pioppino and lion’s mane. And while these four farmers may have come to the world of mushrooms differently – from looking for a change to looking to change the world – each is continuing to build a fungi farming movement of their own right here in the Valley.