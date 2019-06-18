 


The camp-themed Camp Social restaurant in uptown Phoenix closed over the weekend.
The camp-themed Camp Social restaurant in uptown Phoenix closed over the weekend.
Patricia Escarcega

Now Closed: Camp Social on Seventh Street and Old Town Gringos

Lauren Cusimano | June 18, 2019 | 11:30am
AA

The Seventh Street dining corridor has felt some heavy-hitting closures in the past few weeks: the Colony’s Farm and Craft, Hatter and Hare, and more recently, Camp Social.

The campground-themed, National Park Service-nodding restaurant at 6107 North Seventh Street shuttered over the weekend. It was part of the concept group Glass Half Full Hospitality — as was its neighbor, the Alice in Wonderland-themed Hatter and Hare in the former Joe’s Midnight Run spot.

Camp Social opened in 2017, and plans were in the works to launch a second location in downtown Chandler sometime in 2019. But it looks like that won’t be happening.

Glass Half Full Hospitality has also closed Old Town Gringos in, appropriately, Old Town Scottsdale.

More details will be added once they become available.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

