Now Closed: Camp Social on Seventh Street and Old Town Gringos

The camp-themed Camp Social restaurant in uptown Phoenix closed over the weekend.

The Seventh Street dining corridor has felt some heavy-hitting closures in the past few weeks: the Colony’s Farm and Craft, Hatter and Hare, and more recently, Camp Social.

The campground-themed, National Park Service-nodding restaurant at 6107 North Seventh Street shuttered over the weekend. It was part of the concept group Glass Half Full Hospitality — as was its neighbor, the Alice in Wonderland-themed Hatter and Hare in the former Joe’s Midnight Run spot.

Camp Social opened in 2017, and plans were in the works to launch a second location in downtown Chandler sometime in 2019. But it looks like that won’t be happening.

Glass Half Full Hospitality has also closed Old Town Gringos in, appropriately, Old Town Scottsdale.

More details will be added once they become available.