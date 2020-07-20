Seven Coffee Shops With Great Food Menus in Metro Phoenix

If you’re a coffee drinker, finding and consuming this glorious brown beverage is likely an integral part of your life. But some of us want more. We want to pair our coffee with a real meal. For when a light pastry just isn't gonna cut it, here are seven coffee shops with phenomenal food menus for pickup, delivery, and possibly dine-in.

Sip Coffee & Beer Multiple Locations

Open for: Takeout, Delivery



Sip Coffee & Beer is every freelancer’s dream. With two locations, Sip is ensuring your food, coffee, and comfort needs are taken care of from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. — sometimes even midnight, dependent upon the location. Their coffee menu has all the classics, and even includes Chemex and Kevlar Coffee, which is drip coffee blended with MCT oil and Kerrygold butter. A couple breakfast specialties are the Garage Breakfast Sandwich, served on a buttermilk bun with spicy aioli, and avocado toast topped with pine nuts and a pesto drizzle. Options to get you through the latter half of the day include turkey BLTs, vegan burgers, spinach and goat cheese salads, and protein-packed quinoa bowls. The menu varies at each location, all of which cater to meat-eaters and vegans alike.

EXPAND The Coffee Shop at Agritopia has a well-rounded menu with omelets, quinoa bowls, lattes, and treats. The Coffee Shop at Agritopia

The Coffee Shop at Agritopia 3000 East Ray Road, Gilbert

Open for: Takeout, Delivery, Dine-In



The Coffee Shop at Agritopia has been helping Gilbert-dwellers start their day since 2006. With coffee beans from Mr. Espresso as the base, you can then choose from iced, hot, or blended coffee and nearly 20 syrup flavors. Or, try a specialty drink like the Spanish Latte, which has sweetened condensed milk, or the Scotchkiss Latte, which has butterscotch and white chocolate. The most popular breakfast dish is the San Diegan, which is an open-faced omelet topped with potatoes, sour cream, bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, green onion, and cheddar and feta cheese. Vegans can go for the tofu Benedict or the vacation bagel, which has vegan cream cheese, slivered almonds, and an agave syrup drizzle. In case you miss breakfast, the are 15 sandwiches — like the California club, pesto chicken, and field veggie — as well.

EXPAND The Nile Coffee Shop is whipping up all your favorite past-time meals, vegan style. The Nile Coffee Shop

The Nile Coffee Shop 105 West Main Street, Mesa

Open for: Takeout



This coffee shop and vegan eatery is connected to the Nile Theater, which originally opened as a cinema in 1924 (then went restaurant, night club, church, different retail businesses, and finally a three-room music venue). The theater’s latest addition is The Nile Coffee Shop, which opened in 2015. The menu is new-and-improved American fare, including toasted bagels with coconut cream cheese, almonds, berries, and agave, or vegan ham, green chiles, chipotle mayo, potatoes, and cheddar. The vegan mac and cheese is also a winner, served with sourdough crouton crumbles and the option to add Soyrizo and green chiles. Wash it down with a cold brew, or give the lavender latte a chance.

EXPAND It's a double whammy at Press Coffee Roasters. Press Coffee

Press Coffee Roasters Multiple Locations

Open for: Takeout, Dine-In



Press serves much of the Valley with multiple locations in Chandler, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. Beans are sourced from countries like Peru, Costa Rica, and Guatemala, and breakfast and lunch items are at the read. Spice up a classic egg burrito with chipotle, pesto, or tomato garlic, or try the lox bagel for the unmistakable flavor of capers. If you are an avocado-toast person, there are four options — BFT (bacon, feta, and tomato), caprese (basil, tomato, and balsamic), protein (bacon, sausage, and cotija), and traditional (two eggs how you like ‘em). If it’s lunchtime, keep it simple with a grilled cheese, or try the turkey bacon wrap with tomato, avocado, cheddar, arugula, and honey mustard.

EXPAND A hearty breakfast sandwich from Lux. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Lux Central 4402 North Central Avenue

Open for: Delivery



Lux has become a staple for foodies and coffee fanatics in Phoenix. Usually, its eclectic ambiance and killer menu attracts students, laptop warriors, tourists, locals, families — you name it. With food, Aunt Ida’s biscuits and gravy do not disappoint. You can add sausage, chorizo, or two fried eggs. Or, you can switch it up with the Dutch pancake with homemade whipped cream or fresh veggies. If it’s lunch or dinner time, hopefully you like the art of surprise because the chefs are crafting different meals daily. As for coffee, the beans come from all over including Ethiopia, Brazil, Nicaragua, and Sumatra. Try the house blend, a cappuccino, or a Lindsey Six Shot Velvet.

EXPAND The Swiss Mushroom burger from The Grand will not leave you feeling hungry for more. The Grand

The Grand 718 North Central Avenue

Open for: Takeout, Delivery



The Grand cafe, located across the street from Arizona State University’s downtown campus, is open 24 hours. Normally, this two-story space (patio included) projects the feeling of Grand Central Station, but it's temporarily closed. Coffee options range from caramel lattes to Americanos and cold brew. Keep breakfast light with avocado toast, or go the hearty route with a breakfast burrito filled with eggs, bacon, cheese, and potatoes. Lunch and dinner options include sandwiches like the B.L.A.S.T. (corncob smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, Swiss, and lettuce) and the Impossible Burger (vegan patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, vegan cheese, and chipotle mayo). Need a quick snack? Give the cauliflower bites a try. They’re tossed in buffalo sauce and served with blue cheese dressing.

An array of sammies, snacks, and desserts from Dapper & Stout. Dapper & Stout Coffee Company

Dapper & Stout Coffee Company Multiple Locations

Open for: Takeout, Delivery



While Dapper & Stout is perfect for grabbing your morning espresso and breakfast before hitting the road. You can grab a cold brew or an Americano, or give the Mexican Mocha or the Bowtie (amaretto, dark and white chocolate, espresso, and cream) a try. There are sweet and savory options like the spicy Italian panini (with aioli, provolone, hot capicola, ham, salami, roasted peppers, and pepperoncinis) and the banana Nutella french toast. Light starters like fruit smoothies, protein shakes, oatmeal, and muffins are also available.

Editor's note: This story was originally published on February 1, 2019. It was updated on July 20, 2020.