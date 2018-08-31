4 Places for Refreshing Food and Drink to Enjoy Before Summer Ends

Nothing cuts through the heat like the right drink or icy snack. And that's ironic, because part of the reason such a great culture of drinks and cool eats has arisen here has to be that heat. Here, we share a few places with you that provide the goods, boozy and non-boozy, sure to make you feel great. Some contain algae. Some contain tea. And one is a trailblazing beer. Here are four refreshing items you need to try now.

The Peach Pop tea is a popular order at Cha Cha's Tea, a new tea lounge located in downtown Phoenix's Grand Avenue Arts District. Patricia Escarcega

Cha Cha's Tea

1325 Grand Avenue, #3

The menu at Cha Cha's Tea features popular "craft" tea drinks like a spiced chai latte, matcha green tea, and London Fog – a cozy blend of Earl Grey tea, lavender flowers, steamed milk, and vanilla. Cha Cha's also offers a traditional gong fu-style Chinese tea service using a Gaiwan tea set. The ritualized tea service provides multiple tea infusions and is said to help tea drinkers experience every layer of flavor. If you're a newer tea drinker looking for something simple and refreshing, owner Ashley Hoekstra recommends something like her homemade Peach Pop tea. Hoekstra says she plans to update the menu frequently to reflect the current season and the weather. This summer's iced tea menu includes drinks like Cactea, a cactus blossom tea made with rooibos (red tea). There's also Strawberry Sour, a strawberry-hibiscus iced tea, and Tangerine Sage, made using Sencha green tea, sage, and citrus.

EXPAND Karma Apple's owner, Joanie Cady, wants people to feel safe ordering allergen-free food Meagan Mastriani

Karma Apple Juicery

7 East Palo Verde Street #2, Gilbert

At Karma Apple Juicery in Gilbert, customers eat with their eyes first. The menu includes a mouthwatering rainbow of visual delights like vivid fuchsia smoothies topped with tropical fruit slices, mint green matcha tarts with a sprinkling of gold and periwinkle flower petals, and spectrums of bottled juices in every jewel tone. Owner Joanie Cady's offerings are free of most common allergens. Karma Apple offers 14 kinds of Superfood Smoothies and six varieties of Adaptogenic Lattes, served hot or iced. These beverages have herbs, mushrooms, or root powders that are supposed to aid the immune system. Cady's juices are squeezed in a cold press rather than ground up in a centrifugal juicer. It takes more time to make juice this way, but it has a higher nutritional value. Cold-pressing is why Karma Apple’s juices have such deep, rich coloration, like the emerald green of kale and the blazing orange of carrot.