Gilbert's Karma Apple Juicery Is a Feast for the Eyes and the Immune System

At Karma Apple Juicery in Gilbert, customers eat with their eyes first. The health food shop – which sells raw, vegan, organic goods – has become a local favorite on Instagram since it opened in March.

The feed is a mouthwatering rainbow of visual delights: vivid fuchsia smoothies topped with tropical fruit slices, mint green matcha tarts with a sprinkling of gold and periwinkle flower petals, and spectrums of bottled juices in every jewel tone.

Owner Joanie Cady says the majority of her guests stumble upon pictures of her food on social media before coming in to try it. And once they’re in the door, she wants them to feel safe ordering anything on the menu, which is free of most common allergens. There’s no dairy, gluten, or refined sugar in the dishes. Cady uses dates, agave, and occasionally maple syrup as natural sweeteners.