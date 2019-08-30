Dining Guide: The Best Restaurants at Gainey Village in Scottsdale

Welcome to Dining Guides, an intermittent series on the many dining hubs around the greater Phoenix area and what they have to offer. Breakfast to drinks, quick coffee to sit-down dining, we break down some of our favorite places in each neighborhood. Today, we want to zero in on Gainey Village.

An upscale enclave, Gainey Village is home to trendy, modern cuisine options impressing tourists and locals alike. This is a mini-metropolis of breakfast, lunch, happy hour, and dessert options, including ritzy choices like Chez Vous, Alto ristorante e bar, Pomo Pizzeria, and Village Tavern. This guide may motivate you to spend all day dining at Gainey Village.

Coffee

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

8877 North Scottsdale Boulevard, #408, Scottsdale



Early risers will have no problem grabbing their coffee to go at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. Open at 5:30 a.m., morning commuters have the option of whole bean, ground, organic, flavored, and decaffeinated coffee. Tea drinkers shouldn't worry, as the iced and black tea can offer a quick pick-me-up. For those craving a seasonal blend, there is lightened mixed berry or blood orange tea.

EXPAND It's not just about the Bloody Marys at Hash Kitchen. Rudri Bhatt Patel

Breakfast

Butters Pancakes and Cafe

8390 East Via De Ventura, Suite F108, Scottsdale



Bring your appetite if you plan to breakfast at Butters Pancakes and Cafe. The portions are generous, but that doesn't mean the taste is compromised. Pancakes are moist and come in whatever flavor you fancy from strawberry chocolate chip to apple cinnamon pecan caramel and berry bliss. And the menu isn't just about pancakes. If you need protein, eggs, bacon, and sausage are up for grabs, too. Breakfast is available from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chez Vous

8787 North Scottsdale Road, #228, Scottsdale



Craving French cooking in the middle of Scottsdale? Chez Vous offers a traditional French breakfast with croissants and sweet or savory crepes, complete with the ambiance of a Parisian cafe. The space is small and on weekends there may be a wait, so be certain to get there early to enjoy the charm of French owners Frederic and Sophie. Chez Vous is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

Hash Kitchen

8777 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



The Bloody Mary bar is serious at Hash Kitchen. For a spicy wake-up call, build your Bloody Mary the way you like it with more than 60 craft toppings. If you prefer something else, there are always mimosas and craft morning cocktails. It isn't just about the drinks, though. Guests can enjoy breakfast entrees like frittatas, waffles, french toast, and eggs whichever way. Hash Kitchen is open 7 a.m to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Upscale and authentic Thai dishes are available at Soi 4 Bangkok Eatery. Jackie Mercandetti

Lunch

Soi 4 Bangkok Eatery

8787 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Craving Thai dishes with authentic flavors? Soi 4 Bangkok Eatery serves mustard-leaf wraps and entrees like pad thai, pad ke-mao, and drunken beef. This is upscale Thai food with rich and complicated dishes. Those with dietary restrictions don't have to miss out, because there are plenty of vegetarian and vegan options.

Famous 48

8989 North Scottsdale Road, #608, Scottsdale



Seeking a place with a heavy nod to Arizona favorites? Famous 48 caters its menu around entrees paying homage to the Grand Canyon State and the Southwest. Choose from bacon jalapeño deviled eggs, waffle mac and cheese, and grilled drumettes. The atmosphere is casual and perfect for a quick but satisfying lunch.

EXPAND Pizza at Pomo for dinner? Jacob Tyler Dunn

Dinner

Alto ristorante e bar

7500 East Doubletree Ranch Road, Scottsdale



To enjoy scenic views and a special evening for two, plan an evening at Alto ristorante e bar — a restaurant offering classic Italian fare. Enjoy dinner indoors or, on a cooler evening, dine near the fire pit. And pro tip: Complimentary gondola rides are available after dinner.

Pomo Pizzeria 8977 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Pomo Pizzeria is an Italian gem in this suburban setting. The pizzas are oven-baked, Neapolitan style, with a crispy crust and homemade tomato sauce. Appetizers include caprese, bruschetta, and handmade pasta. Whether it is a date night or an evening with the family, Pomo won't disappoint. For reservations, call 480-998-1366.

Village Tavern

8787 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Fresh cut steaks, seafood, and burgers are on the menu at Village Tavern. Great for a late evening business meeting or a family night out, Village Tavern has the ambiance of a trendy urban spot. Food menus list vegetarian and vegan-friendly options, and seating accommodates big groups.

EXPAND Relax on the patio for drinks or do some fun people-watching at The Living Room Wine Cafe & Lounge. Rudri Bhatt Patel

Drinks

The Living Room Wine Cafe & Lounge

8977 North Scottsdale Road, #500, Scottsdale



People-watching while nursing a drink is a fun way to spend an evening. Cue The Living Room Wine Cafe & Lounge. Sit outdoors while snacking on your cheese board, or enjoy a leisurely evening indoors and extend happy hour to dinner, too. The atmosphere is chill and casual, but the drinks and food aim to please.

Dessert

Luna Gelateria 8977 North Scottsdale Road, #504, Scottsdale



It's hard to resist the creamy consistency of gelato. The good news is, you can give in to your temptation at Gainey Village. Luna Gelateria offers gelato that tastes like it's made right in Italy. Some popular flavors include pistachio, strawberry, and hazelnut served in a cup or better yet, a handmade waffle cone.