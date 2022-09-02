Support Us

Dining Deals and Food-Filled Events in Metro Phoenix This Labor Day Weekend

September 2, 2022 6:45AM

Happy hour takes over Labor Day at Pedal Haus Brewery.
Happy hour takes over Labor Day at Pedal Haus Brewery.
Labor Day is the federal holiday that honors and recognizes the American labor movement. It's also a way for us to mark the beginning of the end of the summer, although it certainly doesn't feel like it with the lingering heat in Phoenix.

If you have the day off on Monday or some free time over the weekend, we've got ideas for you, many of which include a cold drink. Let's get started.
click to enlarge
The Hen Solo at ComicX.
Emily Piraino
ComicX
21001 North Tatum Boulevard, #95
480-306-6780
September 4 and 5
Dine with the superheroes at ComicX on Labor Day. You'll get $1 domestic draft beer with the purchase of an entree or 10 percent off all to-go orders. The deal applies on Sunday and Monday.
click to enlarge
Get your fiesta on at Diego Pops.
Diego Pops
Diego Pops
4338 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-970-1007
September 5
Celebrate Labor Day fiesta-style at Diego Pops. Tacos are $3 all day long, plus you can get happy hour specials like half-off appetizers and $6 Diego margaritas from 3 to 6 p.m.
The pie's the limit at Fired Pie.
Fired Pie
Fired Pie
Multiple Locations
September 5
Fired Pie gives you a chance to create your own pizza, salad, or mac and cheese. On Labor Day, entrees will be 20 percent off in-store or online with the code LBR20.
click to enlarge
Enjoy the pool on Labor Day at Found:RE Phoenix.
Michelle Sasonov
Found:RE Phoenix
1100 North Central Avenue
602-875-8000
September 4
Found:RE Phoenix's popular Passport Destination event is combining with a Labor Day celebration on September 4. Dress up in all white and transport yourself to Ibiza for a pool party and cold bar pop-up. There will be specialties prepared by chef Shane Jackson and poolside drink specials from Match Market and Bar while a DJ spins the tunes. The event is free to attend.

click to enlarge
Orange chicken at Ling and Louie's.
Christian Houda / AZ FOOD PHOTOS
Ling and Louie's
9397 East Shea Boulevard, #125, Scottsdale
September 2 through 5
Ling and Louie's Scottsdale location is celebrating Labor Day weekend in style with daily specials. The restaurant's two most popular cocktails, the Frozen Thai Mai and Ling's Ginger-Lime Margarita will be $5 all day long on Friday. On Saturday, buy one, get one free of the half-priced sushi rolls, and on Sunday you can get 15 percent off all takeout orders. To cap it all off, enjoy happy hour all day long on Monday.
click to enlarge
One of the many brews on tap at Pedal Haus in Tempe.
Chris Malloy
Pedal Haus Brewery
Multiple Locations
pedalhausbrewery.com
September 5
Pedal Haus Brewery is offerings its happy hour from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Labor Day. Specials include $3 bacon popcorn, $4 mac and cheese, $4 select Haus beers, $5 well drinks, $5 loaded fries, $6 Haus smoked wings, $6 Haus margaritas and wine, $7 steins, and $7 burgers.

click to enlarge
Just some of the tasty dishes at Roaring Fork.
Roaring Fork
Roaring Fork
4800 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
September 5
 Dinner is buy one, get one free at Roaring Fork during its annual Labor Day "Dinner on Us" promotion. Starting at 4 p.m. you can enjoy signature wood-fired favorites like braised beef short ribs served with horseradish mashed potatoes and tomato jam or rotisserie chicken served with cornbread stuffing, green beans, and lemon garlic jus.
click to enlarge
Cocktails at Salt and Lime.
Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill
Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill
9397 East Shea Boulevard, #115, Scottsdale
480-661-5463
September 5
House margaritas at Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill are $5 on Labor Day. Pair your Mexican meal with a discount drink, frozen or on the rocks at this Scottsdale restaurant.
click to enlarge
Brunch offerings at The Montauk.
The Montauk
The Montauk
4360 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-994-1888
September 5
To celebrate the holiday, a DJ will be playing music throughout the day at The Montauk in Scottsdale. Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Popular menu items include the McMontauk sandwich and short rib huevos rancheros.
