Dining Guide: All-Day Eating and Drinking in Cave Creek

Welcome to Dining Guides, an intermittent series on the many dining hubs around the greater Phoenix area and what they have to offer. Breakfast to drinks, quick coffee to sit-down dining, we break down some of our favorite places in each neighborhood. Today, we zero in on Cave Creek.

Not to patronize, but Cave Creek is one of the most adorable cities in metropolitan Phoenix. It’s tough, sure, with its biker bars and cowboy steaks. But the overall scenery coupled with the greasy spoon diners, merry cantinas, and Old West restaurants make for one of the most pleasant dining destinations around. In recent years, the main drag has boomed, sprouting everything from coffeehouses to pizza joints and pubs.

If you plan to spend the day in this historic town, here’s where to fuel up in between antique shops.

EXPAND The coffeehouse that's more like a second home. Lauren Cusimano

COFFEE

Janey's Coffee Co. & Bodega 6602 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek



For that home-away-from-home coffee shop feel, Janey's Coffee Co. & Bodega is a creative space to sip, work, meet, and hear live music. The menu lists everything from drip coffee to flavored lattes and Javaccino, plus breakfast and lunch items, beer and cocktails.

The Village Coffee Shop 7100 East Cave Creek Road, #138, Cave Creek



Found in Stagecoach Village at the east end of the main drag, The Village Coffee Shop is a coffeehouse meets colorful diner. Expect extravagant latte art, fruit crepes, and gluten-free options.

EXPAND Guiding you to Oak's Diner & Flapjacks. Lauren Cusimano

BREAKFAST

Local Jonny's 6033 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek



For those hunting a unique breakfast experience, Local Jonny's offers a from-scratch menu of first meal items, including pesto oatmeal, veggie breakfast burritos, and Jonny’s famous pancakes. Lunch items are also available, as well as — as the sign would imply — coffee and beer.

Oak's Diner & Flapjacks 6219 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek



Find a classic American breakfast menu at Oak's Diner & Flapjacks. We’re talking eggs, bacon, coffee, and the famous apple pancake.

The Grotto Café 6501 East Cave Creek Road, #8, Cave Creek



You can’t beat a breakfast on this patio. The family-owned Grotto Café offers quick-service bagels and pastries, as well as bowls, breakfast burritos, and biscuits and gravy.

Wagon Wheel Restaurant 36457 North Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek



Wagon Wheel Restaurant's team says its “focus is on delicious food with an aged country atmosphere.” Walk in as early as 6 a.m. for chicken-fried steak, corned beef hash, three-egg omelets, and steak and eggs platters for proof.

EXPAND The burgers are a must at Big Earl's Greasy Eats. Lauren Cusimano

LUNCH

Big Earl's Greasy Eats 6135 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek



It’s easy to spot Big Earl's Greasy Eats — an iconic gas station-turned-eatery that’s been around since 2002. While there are many menu items, its chief order is a hamburger. Choose from third-pounds to half-pounds, make it a double or triple, or go with the veggie or turkey option. And if you can’t decide, just try the Big Earl Burger.

Bryan's Black Mountain Barbecue 6130 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek



For classic yet exceptional barbecue around here, you can’t go wrong with owner-chef Bryan Dooley’s own Bryan's Black Mountain Barbecue. The tight menu offers everything from barbecue chicken and pork ribs to brisket sandwiches and Our Famous Olive Coleslaw. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are there, too.

The Horny Toad 6738 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek



One could argue the best place to be in Cave Creek is before a basket of fried chicken on the patio at The Horny Toad. The Cave Creek fixture has roots going back to 1976, and the still family-owned eatery has a brand-new saloon to boot.

Vino & Panino 6920 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek



If you’re looking for a '70s-themed panini and wine spot in Cave Creek, you probably already know about Vino & Panino. The small sandwich shop is run by the Castellanos, and visitors are free to hang out, work, or take in an episode of Gilligan’s Island.

EXPAND The promised scenery from Mountain View Pub. Lauren Cusimano

HAPPY HOUR

Mountain View Pub 7033 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek



Sometimes, a huge Guinness banner is what you need to help you decide where to go for an after-work beer. Cue Mountain View Pub — definitely the token Irish bar on the strip with beers, wings, and an occasionally rowdy crowd. But there’s one thing MVP has other bars don’t — an incredibly scenic view from its bankside balcony.

Brugo's Pizza Co & Bistro 7100 East Cave Creek Road, #150, Cave Creek



This family-owned gourmet pizza shop has quite the happy hour. Set in the Stagecoach Village, Brugo's Pizza Co & Bistro has daily specials from 4 to 6 p.m., including beer deals, $5 glasses of wine, and $5 cocktails like the blue agave margarita and Dino’s Martini.

Indigo Crow Restaurant & Bar 7100 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek



The chef-owned Indigo Crow Restaurant & Bar creates a comfortable environment for its menu of fine foods, but if you’re trying to put back a few, we recommend its happy hour. Select appetizers are half off, glasses of wine are 20 percent off, well drinks are $5, and Cave Creek Brewing Co. beers are also $5. But this being a cocktail bar as well, try The House, The Creeker, or the Tickled Pink for $8 a pop.

EXPAND The dining room at Harold's Cave Creek Corral. Lauren Cusimano

DINNER

El Encanto 6248 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek



El Encanto is probably the most recognizable restaurant in Cave Creek thanks to its yellow archway entrance and huge, painted-on sign, or the fact it's been there since 1989. This Old World mission-style restaurant offers traditional Mexican fare in the form of enchiladas de pollo con mole, pollo fundido, and shrimp tacos. And bank on top-notch margaritas.

Harold's Cave Creek Corral 6895 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek



No need to run down a chuckwagon for a classic cowboy dinner — just hook into Harold's Cave Creek Corral. Sure, there’re flatscreens at the bar, live music, a popcorn machine, and some big-time Steelers fans , but there’s also a formal dining room with a fireplace and a hell of a dinner menu. Find the rib-eye steak (a Harold’s favorite) plus marinated pork chops, Atlantic salmon, filet mignon, and half-racks of beef ribs. Besides, Harold’s is a Cave Creek landmark dating back to 1935, and therefore a must visit.

Le Sans Souci 7030 East Bella Vista Drive, Cave Creek



Le Sans Souci has been the obvious spot for French cuisine in Cave Creek since 1995. The classic French restaurant offers main course like trout meuniere, double French lamb chops, and filet de sole meuniere, plus a variety of desserts like the Parfait Maison and of course a crème brulée. For an after-dinner café, the Cappuccino Sans Souci is at the ready.

EXPAND For daily made, small-batch, hand-churned ice cream. Lauren Cusimano

DESSERT

The City Creamery 6268 East Cave Creek Road, #8, Cave Creek



Every visitor-friendly part of town has a homemade ice cream shop, and The City Creamery is Cave Creek’s. Daily-made, small-batch, hand-churned ice cream comes in fun flavors like candied jalapeno, cowboy coffee, and huckleberry honey and lavender. Shakes, sundaes, and sodas are also available anytime.

EXPAND It's darker inside. Lauren Cusimano

DRINKS

The Hideaway Grill 6746 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek



With directions like “somewhere in Cave Creek, Arizona,” you can’t sleep on checking out a place like The Hideaway Grill. It’s dark, it’s motorcycle-friendly, it’s got dollar bills all over the ceiling, and it offers a small menu of greasy eats. It’s perfect.

Buffalo Chip Saloon and Steakhouse 6823 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek



You’ve been waiting for this one. Buffalo Chip Saloon and Steakhouse is a go-to drinking spot and for good reason. If you’re trying to sauce up before, during, or after the dancing lessons, live music, bull riding, or the Packers game, Buffalo Chip has a full bar, loads of beer, and an encouraging staff.