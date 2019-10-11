Dining Guide: Peoria's P83 Entertainment District in the Northwest Valley

Welcome to Dining Guides, an intermittent series on the many dining hubs around the greater Phoenix area and what they have to offer. Breakfast to drinks, quick coffee to sit-down dining, we break down some of our favorite places in each neighborhood. Today, we want to zero in on the P83 Entertainment District in Peoria.

The northwest Valley is home to one bustling little area — Peoria Eighty Three, or P83 for short. It’s the pocket of shops, restaurants, and more surrounding Peoria Sports Complex, just south of Bell Road on 83rd Avenue near Arrowhead Towne Center. And while there are lots of places to eat here, we want to highlight a few locally operated eateries among the national chains and box restaurants.

Here’s your guide to all-day dining at P83 in Peoria.

EXPAND Killer brunch items are on deck at The Social on 83rd. The Social on 83rd

Brunch

The Social on 83rd

8350 West Paradise Lane, Peoria



Though ideal for any meal, the chef-driven menu at The Social on 83rd offers a fantastic brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. This local west Valley restaurant offers Scotch eggs, chilaquiles, an egg Benedict frittata, creme brulee French toast, and of course, some killer avocado toast. And for those who love a classic breakfast, try the … classic breakfast entrée, or the country-fried New York strip steak. And this being brunch, there’s beer, wine, and Social Specialties, i.e. signature cocktails.

Lunch

Pho For Days Vietnamese Cuisine

15703 North 83rd Avenue, Peoria



Sometimes the only thing getting you through the morning is knowing you’re about to have a good bowl of pho. Cue Pho For Days Vietnamese Cuisine. This casual Vietnamese lunch spot offers several variations of pho, as well as banh mi sandwiches, spring rolls, buns, and lemongrass stir-fry. The best part, aside from the pretty versatile menu, are the dangling light fixtures underneath which you’ll be enjoying your next steaming bowl of pho.

Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar

15703 North 83rd Avenue, Peoria



Named for Avenida Revolucion in Tijuana, Mexico, Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar is your go-to for Mexican food and drink in this particular pocket of Peoria. Menu items include fajitas with blacked shrimp and cilantro lime chicken, plus knife-and-fork burritos, picado salads, lobster quesadillas, and street tacos. For a quick snack, find shareables like carne asada tater tots, elote, and spicy shrimp coctel. And you really can’t beat those $2 tacos from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays.

EXPAND Can you think of anything else you need? Serra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

Dinner

Serra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

16160 North 83rd Avenue, Peoria



This traditional southern Brazilian steakhouse is known for its churrasco. Meats include picanha, the “signature” cut, Parmesan pork, bottom sirloin, and more, while sides include garlic smashed potatoes and caramelized bananas. Serra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse also offers an expansive salad bar and dessert menu. Diners may also choose from a list of American, South American, and global wines, or order a caipirinha — Brazil’s national drink — or beer from the full bar.

Osaka P83 Teppanyaki & Sushi

16049B North Arrowhead Fountains Center Drive, Peoria



Osaka P83 Teppanyaki & Sushi is known for its teppanyaki dinners — meaning a fun, interactive supper with a personal chef, sushi, cocktails, and more. Appetizers include everything from baked mussels to fried tofu, while entrees include sushi, dinner boxes, and poke salads. Teppanyaki has its own page of teppanyaki options, including vegetable, scallop, swordfish, and combinations like steak and lobster, shrimp and calamari, and the Ocean Trio. And during the action, expect killer cocktails like the Lagoon Margarita, cucumber martini, and the Scorpion Bowl for two.

Dessert

Yummee Yogurt

16055 North Arrowhead Fountains Center Drive, Peoria



This place lives by its tagline, “Where families come to meet up and cool down.” Yummee Yogurt is a family-owned frozen yogurt and ice cream shop that offers an array of flavors, as well as nonfat, low-fat, dairy-free, and no-sugar-added options. Think Cable Car chocolate, New York cheesecake, and watermelon sorbet yogurt, or Thrifty Ice Cream in flavors like coconut pineapple, black cherry, and chocolate malted crunch.

Happy hour, drinks, and late-night eats are at Headquarters. Headquarters AZ

Drinks and Late Night

Headquarters Grill Bar Sushi

16041 North Arrowhead Fountains Center Drive, Peoria



This is the kind of local sports bar that is open daily, open late, and open to those looking to have a good time. Headquarters Grill Bar Sushi keeps its kitchen open till 1 a.m. every night. That means you can grab literal midnight snacks like the crispy pork spring rolls, the mac and cheese bars, and the signature shrimp and calamari. Other menu items include wings, salads, burgers and sandwiches, and seemingly endless options of imaginative sushi. And this being a bar as well as a grill and sushi restaurant, there’s an expansive list of beer, wine, and signature cocktails. We see you, spicy mango margarita.