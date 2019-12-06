Dining Guide: The Best Restaurants on High Street in City North

Welcome to Dining Guides, an intermittent series on the many dining hubs around the greater Phoenix area and what they have to offer. Breakfast to drinks, quick coffee to sit-down dining, we break down some of our favorite places in each neighborhood. Today, we zero in on High Street.
High Street in City North has an urban vibe with a mixture of restaurants, speciality stores, and condominiums — meaning it's a quick way for suburbanites to experience city life. This is the spot for lunch, happy hour, and dessert, including casual dining like Modern Margarita, La Bocca, Blue Martini, and Ocean Prime. This guide will hopefully push you to shed your suburban obligations on a school night.
Breakfast
Sprouts Farmers Market Express5455 East High Street, #107
If you are in a hurry, grab a quick cup of java and breakfast at Sprouts Farmers Market Express. This is the mini-version of the larger grocery store, but there are plenty of healthy breakfast and lunch options that will satisfy morning hunger pangs. Doors open at 7 a.m.
Lunch
Mellow Mushroom5350 East High Street
Upbeat and casual, Mellow Mushroom is a great option for a business meeting to a family lunch outing when the kids are out of school. Choose your favorite customized pizza, bruschetta, hoagies, calzones, and burgers. This place, like the old saying goes, has something for everyone. The restaurant is open 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day.
Modern Margarita5410 East High Street, #115
Fun and festive, Modern Margarita is just the pick-me-up you need in the middle of the week or a celebratory lunch with co-workers on Friday. Dive into a big plate of nachos, wings, or an order of a la carte tacos (options include everything from vegetarian to shrimp to carne asada). And of course, don't forget the margaritas. There are 11 varieties plus wine, beer, and other cocktails.
Happy Hour
Growler USA5415 East High Street, #101
A micro pub in the middle of suburbia? Yes, you read that right. Growler USA offers 80 varieties of craft beers on its menu. Complement the beer with oven-roasted wings, beer-cheese nachos, skillet mac and cheese, or a smoked brisket sandwich. It is a festive way to begin the evening early, with happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Dinner
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Blue Martini Lounge5455 East High Street, #101
Parents need to party, too. Blue Martini Lounge offers a night as a form of relaxation, either by dining on the patio or dancing on the floor. You can't leave the restaurant without trying the signature martinis, including pomegranate, dirty, lemon drop, chocolate, and more. And bar menu offers bites like baked brie, shrimp and crab dip, lemon pepper chicken, and a variety of flatbreads. Happy hour is daily from 4 to 7 p.m., and the restaurant closes at 1 a.m.
High & Rye Southern Kitchen5310 East High Street, #100
A themed restaurant is a fun surprise in the middle of this shopping center. At High & Rye Southern Kitchen, the focus is on Southern fare and atmosphere. Try the fried chicken, in-house hickory smoked brisket, cornbread, mac and cheese, jambalaya pappardelle, or Creole shrimp and grits. Each of these entrees can be paired with an extensive whiskey menu. Nothing like Southern charm in the middle of northern Phoenix.
La Bocca Urban Kitchen + Wine Bar5415 East High Street, #127
La Bocca Urban Kitchen + Wine Bar fuses Mediterranean and Italian ingredients. The food is locally sourced, made fresh, and includes everything from fresh basil and creamy hummus to savory prosciutto, fig bruschetta, and made-from-scratch pizzas. It's great for a fun couple's evening or even an early dinner with the family (the menu will satisfy even the pickiest eater).
Ocean Prime
5455 East High Street
A classy, upscale experience is possible without driving to Old Town Scottsdale or downtown Phoenix. Ocean Prime offers prime cuts of steak and an expansive menu of seafood in an atmosphere that feels like you are transported away from your day-to-day life. Ocean Prime gives you permission to indulge. The restaurant opens at 5 p.m. for dinner, so you may look forward to surf and turf all day.
Dessert
Yogurt Time
5410 East High Street, #103
Yogurt Time is a fun place to stop in for a casual dessert. Choose from eight varieties of yogurt, 12 gelato flavors, and more than 40 toppings. Those who are watching calories can opt for smoothies. And happy hour pricing is available from 3 to 5 p.m., just FYI.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!