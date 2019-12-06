 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Suburbanites can experience city dining at High Street in City North.EXPAND
Suburbanites can experience city dining at High Street in City North.
Rudri Bhatt Patel

Dining Guide: The Best Restaurants on High Street in City North

Rudri Patel | December 6, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

Welcome to Dining Guides, an intermittent series on the many dining hubs around the greater Phoenix area and what they have to offer. Breakfast to drinks, quick coffee to sit-down dining, we break down some of our favorite places in each neighborhood. Today, we zero in on High Street.

High Street in City North has an urban vibe with a mixture of restaurants, speciality stores, and condominiums — meaning it's a quick way for suburbanites to experience city life. This is the spot for lunch, happy hour, and dessert, including casual dining like Modern Margarita, La Bocca, Blue Martini, and Ocean Prime. This guide will hopefully push you to shed your suburban obligations on a school night.

Sprouts Famers Market Express is convenient for coffee and a quick breakfast.EXPAND
Sprouts Famers Market Express is convenient for coffee and a quick breakfast.
Rudri Bhatt Patel

Related Stories

Breakfast

Sprouts Farmers Market Express

5455 East High Street, #107


If you are in a hurry, grab a quick cup of java and breakfast at Sprouts Farmers Market Express. This is the mini-version of the larger grocery store, but there are plenty of healthy breakfast and lunch options that will satisfy morning hunger pangs. Doors open at 7 a.m.

Try all the margaritas at Modern Margarita.EXPAND
Try all the margaritas at Modern Margarita.
Rudri Bhatt Patel

Lunch

Mellow Mushroom

5350 East High Street


Upbeat and casual, Mellow Mushroom is a great option for a business meeting to a family lunch outing when the kids are out of school. Choose your favorite customized pizza, bruschetta, hoagies, calzones, and burgers. This place, like the old saying goes, has something for everyone. The restaurant is open 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day.

Modern Margarita

5410 East High Street, #115


Fun and festive, Modern Margarita is just the pick-me-up you need in the middle of the week or a celebratory lunch with co-workers on Friday. Dive into a big plate of nachos, wings, or an order of a la carte tacos (options include everything from vegetarian to shrimp to carne asada). And of course, don't forget the margaritas. There are 11 varieties plus wine, beer, and other cocktails.

Growler USA has 80 varieties of craft beers.EXPAND
Growler USA has 80 varieties of craft beers.
Rudri Bhatt Patel

Happy Hour

Growler USA

5415 East High Street, #101


A micro pub in the middle of suburbia? Yes, you read that right. Growler USA offers 80 varieties of craft beers on its menu. Complement the beer with oven-roasted wings, beer-cheese nachos, skillet mac and cheese, or a smoked brisket sandwich. It is a festive way to begin the evening early, with happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Dine on the patio and dance on the floor at Blue Martini.EXPAND
Dine on the patio and dance on the floor at Blue Martini.
Rudri Bhatt Patel

Dinner

Blue Martini Lounge

5455 East High Street, #101


Parents need to party, too. Blue Martini Lounge offers a night as a form of relaxation, either by dining on the patio or dancing on the floor. You can't leave the restaurant without trying the signature martinis, including pomegranate, dirty, lemon drop, chocolate, and more. And bar menu offers bites like baked brie, shrimp and crab dip, lemon pepper chicken, and a variety of flatbreads. Happy hour is daily from 4 to 7 p.m., and the restaurant closes at 1 a.m.

High & Rye Southern Kitchen

5310 East High Street, #100


A themed restaurant is a fun surprise in the middle of this shopping center. At High & Rye Southern Kitchen, the focus is on Southern fare and atmosphere. Try the fried chicken, in-house hickory smoked brisket, cornbread, mac and cheese, jambalaya pappardelle, or Creole shrimp and grits. Each of these entrees can be paired with an extensive whiskey menu. Nothing like Southern charm in the middle of northern Phoenix.

La Bocca Urban Kitchen + Wine Bar

5415 East High Street, #127


La Bocca Urban Kitchen + Wine Bar fuses Mediterranean and Italian ingredients. The food is locally sourced, made fresh, and includes everything from fresh basil and creamy hummus to savory prosciutto, fig bruschetta, and made-from-scratch pizzas. It's great for a fun couple's evening or even an early dinner with the family (the menu will satisfy even the pickiest eater).


Ocean Prime


5455 East High Street

A classy, upscale experience is possible without driving to Old Town Scottsdale or downtown Phoenix. Ocean Prime offers prime cuts of steak and an expansive menu of seafood in an atmosphere that feels like you are transported away from your day-to-day life. Ocean Prime gives you permission to indulge. The restaurant opens at 5 p.m. for dinner, so you may look forward to surf and turf all day.
Yogurt Time has ice cream, gelato, and smoothies.EXPAND
Yogurt Time has ice cream, gelato, and smoothies.
Rudri Bhatt Patel

Dessert

Yogurt Time


5410 East High Street, #103

Yogurt Time is a fun place to stop in for a casual dessert. Choose from eight varieties of yogurt, 12 gelato flavors, and more than 40 toppings. Those who are watching calories can opt for smoothies. And happy hour pricing is available from 3 to 5 p.m., just FYI.

 
Rudri Patel is a lawyer turned writer and editor. She is the co-editor of the online literary journal The Sunlight Press and on staff at Literary Mama.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >