Dining Guide: The Best Restaurants on High Street in City North

Welcome to Dining Guides, an intermittent series on the many dining hubs around the greater Phoenix area and what they have to offer. Breakfast to drinks, quick coffee to sit-down dining, we break down some of our favorite places in each neighborhood. Today, we zero in on High Street.

High Street in City North has an urban vibe with a mixture of restaurants, speciality stores, and condominiums — meaning it's a quick way for suburbanites to experience city life. This is the spot for lunch, happy hour, and dessert, including casual dining like Modern Margarita, La Bocca, Blue Martini, and Ocean Prime. This guide will hopefully push you to shed your suburban obligations on a school night.

EXPAND Sprouts Famers Market Express is convenient for coffee and a quick breakfast. Rudri Bhatt Patel

Breakfast

Sprouts Farmers Market Express 5455 East High Street, #107



If you are in a hurry, grab a quick cup of java and breakfast at Sprouts Farmers Market Express. This is the mini-version of the larger grocery store, but there are plenty of healthy breakfast and lunch options that will satisfy morning hunger pangs. Doors open at 7 a.m.

EXPAND Try all the margaritas at Modern Margarita. Rudri Bhatt Patel

Lunch

Mellow Mushroom 5350 East High Street



Upbeat and casual, Mellow Mushroom is a great option for a business meeting to a family lunch outing when the kids are out of school. Choose your favorite customized pizza, bruschetta, hoagies, calzones, and burgers. This place, like the old saying goes, has something for everyone. The restaurant is open 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day.

Modern Margarita 5410 East High Street, #115



Fun and festive, Modern Margarita is just the pick-me-up you need in the middle of the week or a celebratory lunch with co-workers on Friday. Dive into a big plate of nachos, wings, or an order of a la carte tacos (options include everything from vegetarian to shrimp to carne asada). And of course, don't forget the margaritas. There are 11 varieties plus wine, beer, and other cocktails.

EXPAND Growler USA has 80 varieties of craft beers. Rudri Bhatt Patel

Happy Hour

Growler USA 5415 East High Street, #101



A micro pub in the middle of suburbia? Yes, you read that right. Growler USA offers 80 varieties of craft beers on its menu. Complement the beer with oven-roasted wings, beer-cheese nachos, skillet mac and cheese, or a smoked brisket sandwich. It is a festive way to begin the evening early, with happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

EXPAND Dine on the patio and dance on the floor at Blue Martini. Rudri Bhatt Patel

Dinner

Blue Martini Lounge 5455 East High Street, #101



Parents need to party, too. Blue Martini Lounge offers a night as a form of relaxation, either by dining on the patio or dancing on the floor. You can't leave the restaurant without trying the signature martinis, including pomegranate, dirty, lemon drop, chocolate, and more. And bar menu offers bites like baked brie, shrimp and crab dip, lemon pepper chicken, and a variety of flatbreads. Happy hour is daily from 4 to 7 p.m., and the restaurant closes at 1 a.m.

High & Rye Southern Kitchen 5310 East High Street, #100



A themed restaurant is a fun surprise in the middle of this shopping center. At High & Rye Southern Kitchen, the focus is on Southern fare and atmosphere. Try the fried chicken, in-house hickory smoked brisket, cornbread, mac and cheese, jambalaya pappardelle, or Creole shrimp and grits. Each of these entrees can be paired with an extensive whiskey menu. Nothing like Southern charm in the middle of northern Phoenix.

La Bocca Urban Kitchen + Wine Bar 5415 East High Street, #127



La Bocca Urban Kitchen + Wine Bar fuses Mediterranean and Italian ingredients. The food is locally sourced, made fresh, and includes everything from fresh basil and creamy hummus to savory prosciutto, fig bruschetta, and made-from-scratch pizzas. It's great for a fun couple's evening or even an early dinner with the family (the menu will satisfy even the pickiest eater).