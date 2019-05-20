Eats and Drinks for Memorial Day in Greater Phoenix

On Monday, May 27, the nation honors those who died serving our country, and several places in the Phoenix area are observing the day with drink specials, food discounts, and yes, even free food.

Check out these 11 spots in metro Phoenix that are offering special deals, including some that are only for members of the military.



Chompie's Multiple Locations



Chompie's puts servicemen and -women first every single day of the year, but especially on Memorial Day. On Monday, May 27, at all Chompie's locations, active, retired and former U.S. military are eligible for a 20 percent discount on an entree for dine-in or carryout (and throughout the year as well). Service personnel are required to show proper military identification to be eligible for the discount.

It's hard to pass up patriotic waffles for $7.50. Courtesy of Daily Jam

Daily Jam

Multiple Locations



It is definitely time to get your waffle on during the long weekend. On Monday, May 27, Daily Jam is offering red, white, and blue waffles with cream cheese frosting and blueberries. Waffles are $7.50, with $2 donated to charity. It's easy to slide into the holiday spirit with these patriotic waffles.

Match Restaurant and Lounge

1100 North Central Avenue



Maybe brunch is on your mind that Monday. Match Restaurant and Lounge believes in second chances. Therefore, its weekend brunch items are yours for the perusing from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 27. Choose from breakfast burritos filled with chorizo, eggs, and potatoes, or be adventurous with black fig pizza under whipped ricotta, mozzarella, Gruyere, prosciutto, fig, goat cheese, red onion, and arugula. Those craving a hearty finish to the long weekend can opt for a chicken waffle sandwich drizzled in bourbon maple syrup.

EXPAND There are plenty of food options to complement an all-day happy hour at Keeler's. Chris Malloy

Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse 7212 East Ho Hum Road, Carefree



Are you in the mood for an all-day happy hour? The celebration spills over to Monday, May 27, for those who want to keep the weekend revelry going. Choose from $5 glasses of wine, $4 draft beers, and food options like loaded steak fries, crab cakes, and lobster mac and cheese. Reservations can be made online at Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse or call 602-374-4784.

Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse Multiple Locations



Sometimes the weekend is packed, but no worries if you're extra-busy during Memorial Day weekend. Keep the holiday buzz going with an all-day happy hour at Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse. Guests can enjoy $7 well martinis and $5 well cocktails and sangria on Monday, May 27. Choices for food are plentiful. Cheesy tots, smokehouse fries, and chicken wings are $5. Reservations can be made online or by calling. It's 480-278-7044 for seating at the DC Ranch location and 480-595-9930 for seating at the Terravita location.

Get in the Memorial Day mood with cocktail specials at Lustre. Courtesy of Lustre

Lustre Rooftop Bar 2 East Jefferson Street



Want to kick off Memorial Day early? On Saturday, May 25, Lustre Rooftop Bar is getting the party started from 1 to 5 p.m. with no cover charge. Early birds can get ready to party with specialty drinks like a 16-year-old scotch or spiced rum, or try the Arcadia rosemary vodka. Complement your drinks with beef sliders, braised short rib tacos, and pulled pork sliders. Oh, and yes, there is fresh barbecue all afternoon long. Call 602-258-0231 or email info@lustrerooftopbar.com for reservations.

The Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen 5813 North Seventh Street, #140



Who says there is no such thing as a free lunch? Current and former members of the military will receive a free 10-inch, one-topping black-iron pizza and a soft drink at The Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen on Monday, May 27. A valid military ID is required to claim the free pizza and soft drink special. The offer is only available for dine-in customers.

Roaring Fork 4800 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



On Monday, May 27, Roaring Fork debuts the all-night, all-summer happy hour. At 4 p.m., take advantage of happy hour pricing on tortilla soup with rotisserie chicken, fresh guacamole and queso con puerco, and pork wings. Don't worry, it isn't all about the food. Wines by the glass are $6 and the adult Arnold Palmer, spicy jalapeño margarita, classic martini, and frozen or on the rocks margaritas are $6 to $7.

EXPAND Pizza and salad make the perfect combo for the long weekend. Courtesy of Sauce

Sauce Pizza & Wine

Multiple Locations



You may want to sign up for the Sauce pizza and wine email list. On Monday, May 27, subscribers will receive an offer for 25 percent off their entire bill. The offer is valid for dine-in and takeout at all locations. For more information, please visit the website.

Who can say no to a $7 pizza? Courtesy of Spinelli's Pizzeria

Spinelli's Pizzeria

420 South Mill Avenue, Tempe



On Monday, May 27, Spinelli's Pizzeria is all about Memorial Day dining and drink deals. Make certain to use the promo code MD19 at check out to cash in on one $7, ready-made pizza slice and a fountain soda. If you want to continue the party at home, Spinelli's is offering family packs feeding up to 15 people for $80 that include two pizzas, breadsticks, cheesy bread, salad, and soda.

Oh, yes, save room for ice cream on Memorial Day. Courtesy of Sweet Provisions

Sweet Provisions 8120 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale



There's nothing like ice cream to celebrate Memorial Day and the official start of summer. For $20, Sweet Provisions is offering a holiday pack that include three half-gallon containers of ice cream with a choice of three containers of toppings. Some of the flavors include coconut cream pie, chocolate, strawberry, and mint chocolate. Advance orders are preferred. Call 480-275-2676 for more information.