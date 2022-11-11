At His New Uptown Bakery, This Phoenix Chef Continues His Family Legacy

While his brick-and-mortar location is new, owner Aaron Curiel is a third-generation baker and has been providing top-notch cookies, brownies, and his specialty cakes all over the Valley for eight years.
He's lived in midtown Phoenix for 11 years and has always admired the Melrose district, which is one of the reasons he opened the bakery there, Curiel says.
“Over time I have found that the community in midtown Phoenix is very strong and despite being in a big city it feels very much like a small town. Everyone here is friendly and so supportive of small businesses like ours,” Curiel says.
"I always admired my grandparents for wanting to make food for everyone to enjoy," Curiel says.
Following the footsteps of his grandfather and great-grandfather, Curiel started Velvet Buttercream in 2011 with the idea of creating a new buttercream icing that was light and fluffy, yet creamy and not too sweet, yet full of flavor.
“When I decided to give my hand at cake decorating, I found that it was a natural fit. In 2015 the first sale was made, and growth has accelerated year after year leading up to our brand-new storefront in 2022,” Curiel says.
Some of the popular baked treats he now offers are brownies, brown butter chocolate chip cookies, lemon tarts, and the signature Scarlett O’Hara, a Southern-style red velvet flavor that can be served as a cake or cupcakes.
“To be honest, everything we sell here has all done quite well. Lately, our breakfast items have been rockstars,” Curiel says.
“We used to work from home under the Arizona Cottage Law, things were great, and it was nice being at home and not having to spend gas to get to work," he says. "Space and time were always huge limitations on production. Also, the addition of an even larger commercial mixer compared to what we used to have has been nice."
The Velvet Buttercream is gearing up for the busy holiday season, with specials such as small shareable items that have a bulk discount for Thanksgiving. Cupcakes, macarons, brownies, and different cookies are usually sold individually, but for the holiday, Curiel is selling them in by the dozen. Customers can also order the classics such as pumpkin or pecan pie or Curiel's signature lemon meringue. Thanksgiving pre-orders can be made online, and must be placed by November 20.
The holidays are rich with family memories, and at The Velvet Buttercream, so are the baked goods. Everything is made from scratch and baked in-house, Curiel says. It's a legacy he plans to continue, honoring his family and their traditions.
The Velvet Buttercream
702 West Camelback Road, #5
602-734-1408
velvetbuttercream.com