66,000 breadsticks: Readers react to Glendale Fazoli's fun facts

We shared the carb-loaded news and our readers loved it — almost as much as people love those breadsticks. The article trended on our website all week and fans took to social media to share their reactions.
Jon had a level-headed take on the eye-popping number.
"Seems reasonable lol"
Jefferson offered a cheeky comparison, hypothesizing his own statistics.
"Panda Express by me has sold 30 million rice in that same time period."Others tagged friends and family to share the news.
So, we wondered, what else adds up at this Kentucky-based chain? Fazoli's has nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, three of which are in Arizona. The Valley has locations in Mesa, Glendale and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Nationwide, the restaurants sell 96 million breadsticks annually.
Another item weighs in at 2.03 million pounds per year. Of what? Spaghetti, of course.
Fazoli's currently has 1,140 associate team members and trainers and one special week in 1993 marked the first time the chain made over $1 million in sales.
So next time you visit Fazoli's, share some trivia with your fellow fans. Want to really stump everyone? Ask what the restaurant's original name was, as Fazoli's wasn't initially called Fazoli's at all.
Enjoy your pasta and breadsticks at the restaurant formerly known as Gratzie's.