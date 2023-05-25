Where to eat and drink this Memorial Day in Phoenix

Memorial Day is this weekend which means several restaurants in the Valley will offer dining and drink specials to commemorate the holiday with cocktails and all-day happy hours, as well as discounts for military personnel and veterans.
Here are 10 choices for where to eat and drink on Memorial Day weekend around metro Phoenix.
STK Steakhouse
7134 E. Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
If you want to treat the veteran in your life with an elegant and classy dinner, makes plans to have a meal at STK Steakhouse.
All weekend long, veterans can enjoy a red, white, and blue steak topping with lobster tail, blue corn tortilla strips and garlic cream. The topping is $19.95 and is priced separately from the steak options.
There is a 20 percent discount for all active-duty military, reserves, and Gold Star families. Also, STK Steakhouse wants to make certain retail and hospitality workers are treated well too. They will be able to indulge in an all-day happy hour.
click to enlarge
Pedal Haus is featuring a brat and tots deal for the holiday.
Pedal Haus
Pedal Haus
Multiple Locations
If you're looking to chill with brats and brew, Pedal Haus
will fulfill your craving. The ambiance of the restaurant automatically puts you a good mood with its open spaces and comfortable seating. On Monday, May 29, Pedal Haus will feature a brat and tots deal that comes with a Pedal Haus brewery beer for $14. The beer-cooked bratwurst will be served in a sweet roll with whiskey barbecue sauce, bacon, chopped onion, and shredded cheddar. All individuals with military identification will receive a 15 percent discount on food and drink.
click to enlarge
Find discounts for veterans at Pour Decisions in Scottsdale.
Ryan Neal Cordwell
Pour Decisions
4209 N. Craftsman Court, Scottsdale
Enjoy indoor and outdoor patio scene with a lively atmosphere at Pour Decisions
in Scottsdale on Monday, May 29. Veterans can score a burger or two hot dogs for $5, specialty dogs for $7, and penny beers with the purchase of an entree. Other customers can purchase an $8 burger and chips or specialty dogs for $10. While waiting for your grub, play some games and start the summer fun.
Queen Creek Olive Mill
7122 E. Greenway Pkwy., Scottsdale Queen Creek Olive Mil
l is hosting a Memorial Day sangria social on Saturday, May 27, with three seasonally inspired house-made sangrias. Di Oliva Restaurant & Bar will be serving specials including a carafe of sangria and a Spanish meat and cheese board for $34. Guests looking to sip until sundown can enjoy $6 carafes of sangria.
click to enlarge
Sample some of the tasty dishes at Roaring Fork this Memorial Day.
Roaring Fork
Roaring Fork
4800 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
On Monday, May 29, Roaring Fork
will make certain that veterans are treated right with a "Dinner on Us" deal. The restaurant will commemorate those who served with a buy one, get one free dinner starting at 4 p.m. on Memorial Day. Diners can choose between braised pork carnitas, bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin, sugar-cured duck breast and other entrees. Enjoy a relaxing evening at Roaring Fork with a chill ambiance and wood-fired specialty dishes.
Chompie's
Multiple Locations
Looking for something casual on Memorial Day? On Monday, May 29, when dining at Chompie's
, active duty and retired military service members can receive 20 percent off one entree when they present their military identification. Choose from made-to-order deli sandwiches, salads, and burgers.
click to enlarge
All-day brunch is on the menu at Postino.
Postino
Postino WineCafe
Multiple Locations
Pair your limited-edition "Sunburn Spritz," a perfect summer sipper with fruits and flowers and a memorable fuchsia color, with an all-day brunch with grilled cheese, bruschetta and salads at Valley locations of Postino. The restaurant and wine bar locations feature large patios fitted with strong misters so customers can enjoy the sunshine with a little less heat, or sit inside and say "cheers" this Memorial Day.
click to enlarge
Get your margaritas on at Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill.
Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill
Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill
9397 E. Shea Blvd. #115, Scottsdale
End your Memorial Day weekend with a margarita from Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill
to mark the unofficial start of summer. The popular house margarita, served frozen or on the rocks, will be $7 or opt for the $10 Coronarita. Pair your marg with a chile verde pork skillet, ceviche, smoked chicken poppers, or grande nachos. For a smaller snack, enjoy plenty of different salsas to dip your chips, including habanero, pineapple, and tomatillo.
click to enlarge
Acoustic live music will be featured at The Montauk this Memorial Day.
The Montauk
The Montauk
4360 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale The Montauk
is hosting a special brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Memorial Day and the restaurant will offer the weekender sandwich, short rib huevos rancheros, and other options from the regular menu. Those who want to linger can partake in an all-day happy hour with cocktails and house wines. If you stay toward the evening, live acoustic music will be playing from 6 to 8:30 p.m. — a perfect way to end your Memorial Day weekend.
Windsor
5223 N. Central Ave.
Want an unusual vibe for your Memorial Day weekend? The Windsor
is kicking off its "Soul of Summer" event all weekend long with brunch and special beverages. The Windsor is featuring limited edition Suntonics — a classic Spanish gin tonic made with Arizona's own Suncliffe gin. There will be an on-site aura photography opportunity with Cosmic Hour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, May 29. Find out what colors are coming through for you.