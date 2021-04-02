Now Closed: The Digital-Only Flower Child in Downtown Tempe

- Local
Flower Child, the healthy-food eatery from the Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Concepts, debuted its 27th location in late January. It was digital-only, offering takeout via three channels: online ordering, arranging pickup through the Flower Child app, and in-store digital kiosks at the Farmer Arts District location of Culinary Dropout at 149 South Farmer Avenue in Tempe.
Two months later, it's already gone. The concept closed this past Tuesday, March 30, according to Anita Walker, vice president of marketing for Fox Restaurant Concepts, who characterizes the venture as a learning experience.
"The digital-forward experience helped us understand what the future of Flower Child can be," Walker says in an email to New Times. "We learned how to leverage technology to create the best experience for Flower Child guests."
Walked also teases that future Flower Child locations will soon be planted nearby.
"I’m excited to share that we will be planting permanent roots in Gilbert and Tempe very soon," Walker says.
For more information, see the Flower Child website.
