Closed, For Now: The Dining Rooms at FnB Restaurant and Rancho Pinot

FnB Restaurant and Rancho Pinot — two of the Phoenix area’s most regarded eateries, both of them Scottsdale restaurants that were recently listed on our top 100 list of restaurants — have shut down their dining rooms due to the coronavirus.
Both closures were announced via social media on Sunday, March 15.
Hello everyone, We wanted to reach out to you to let you know that in light of the latest information provided by the CDC, coupled by the lack of testing options, and the fact that we just don’t know who is walking around with the virus, we will be closing the dining room. We feel it is our moral obligation to help our staff and community at large, to be part of the solution by eliminating social gathering, thereby doing our duty in flattening the curve. Please know that this has not been an easy decision, but one that is necessary. To all of our loyal guests, we thank you and know that we couldn’t do this without your help. Starting Tuesday, we will roll out an abbreviated menu available for take-out. We’ll do curbside, and also offer delivery within a 5 mile radius. I encourage you to buy from all of our local neighborhood restaurants, bakeries, etc. who are also in need of your support. We also offer gift certificate online at fnbrestaurant.com just a click away on our website from the comfort of your home. This is a great way to show your support. Don’t forget to be kind, help out each other, and together we will get through this. We’re looking forward to things getting back to normal and having you in the little gin joint sooner than later. Charleen & Pavle
“We feel it is our moral obligation to help our staff and community at large, to be part of the solution by eliminating social gathering, thereby doing our duty in flattening the curve,” reads a post on behalf of FnB owners Charleen Badman and Pavle Milic. “Please know that this has not been an easy decision, but one that is necessary.”
Chrysa Robertson, chef and owner of Rancho Pinot, posted a similar message.
“It is with heavy heart that I announce that I will be closing the dining room at Rancho Pinot until further notice. I keep running scenarios thru my head and the one that sticks is: Multiply all my employees and guests and the numbers of contacts that they have with other people and it becomes huge,” she writes.
However, both restaurants will be offering pick-up and take-out options off of a limited menu starting Tuesday (both restaurants are closed Monday). FnB will also offer delivery within a five-mile radius.
“We’re looking forward to things getting back to normal and having you in the little gin joint sooner than later,” reads the FnB post.
For more information, visit the FnB Restaurant and Rancho Pinot websites.
