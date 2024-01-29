Soak in the sunshine at these spring food and drink festivals

click to enlarge The Arizona Strong Beer Festival is the "big event" of Arizona Beer Week. Arizona Strong Beer Festival

The

will happen on two different weekends. The Phoenix festival will happen on March 8 from 3 to 10 p.m. and March 9 and 10 from 1 to 10 p.m. on the Arizona State Fairgrounds. The Avondale event will be on March 22 from 3 to 10 p.m and March 23 and 24 from 1 to 10 p.m. at the Phoenix Raceway.

click to enlarge Experience the culture of the South Pacific and Hawaii at the Arizona Aloha Festival. Arizona Aloha Festival

click to enlarge Award-winning wines abound at the Verde Valley Wine Festival. Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce