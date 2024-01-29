Soak in the sunshine at these spring food and drink festivals

The arrival of spring in Phoenix means plenty of opportunities to fill up while enjoying the sunshine. The Valley hosts everything from wine and beer festivals to salsa and cajun food gatherings. Check out these upcoming food and drink festivals you won't want to miss in metro Phoenix this spring.
Southwest Cajun Fest
Feb. 3
178 E. Commonwealth Ave., Chandler
From 2 to 9 p.m., the Southwest Cajun Fest will take over Dr. AJ Chandler Park in Chandler. Attendees will experience New Orleans French Quarter flavor with a brass marching band, stilt walkers and street performers. For those who appreciate the culinary delights of cajun cooking, gumbo, frog legs, beignets, po boys, hush puppies, catfish, alligator bites and a seafood boil will be featured food items. Kids are sure to love the alligator petting zoo and the music by the Killer Dueling Pianos. Tickets are $28 for general admission and $8 for kids ages 3 to 12. Kids under 3 are free.
Arizona Strong Beer Festival
Feb. 17
7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale
From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Arizona Strong Beer Festival will use Salt River Fields as a place to showcase several craft beers from local breweries. The concourse will have food available to complement the brews. There will also be a college baseball game for those who want to pass the time while sampling beers. Tickets range from $20 to $90. Craft beer enthusiasts can pick up their wristbands early on Feb. 16 between 5 and 7 p.m. at Salt River Fields.
FoodieLand Festival
March 8 - 10
1826 W. McDowell Road
Mar. 22-24
7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive, Avondale
Who can resist 185 different food and retail vendors in one place? California-based festival FoodieLand is making its first appearance in Arizona this year with two weekends filled with food. The Phoenix and Avondale FoodieLand Festivals will happen on two different weekends. The Phoenix festival will happen on March 8 from 3 to 10 p.m. and March 9 and 10 from 1 to 10 p.m. on the Arizona State Fairgrounds. The Avondale event will be on March 22 from 3 to 10 p.m and March 23 and 24 from 1 to 10 p.m. at the Phoenix Raceway. Several restaurants will be featured like Lucky Ball, Nogakes Kitchen, Cotton Candy Central, Potato Hut, Lemontea Squeeze and more. There will be games and live entertainment as well. Tickets are $6 per person and children under 5 are free. Tickets must be purchased online and do not include food or drink.
Arizona Salsa Fest
March 9
9591 W. Sportsman Park North, Glendale
Live music, tequila and salsas will be up for grabs on The Great Lawn outside of State Farm Stadium at the Arizona Salsa Fest. Join fellow salsa connoisseurs in sampling salsa on March 9. The event starts at 11 a.m. and will feature live music as well as food vendors. Tickets for general admission are $10 currently, but as the event grows closer the price will increase. VIP experience tickets are available for $125 and include an exclusive mixology session with celebrity bartender Rob Floyd and a complimentary tasting menu with Arizona chef and owner of Requinto, Erick Pineda.
Arizona Aloha Festival
March 16 - 17
620 N. Mill Ave., Tempe
The Arizona Aloha Festival will celebrate all things Hawaiian at Tempe Town Lake this spring. On March 16 and 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., patrons can visit a ukulele corner, an island marketplace featuring South Pacific and Hawaiian merchandise and vendors selling Hawaiian foods. There will also be live performances featuring music from bands Hawaiian Island and South Pacific. Entry into the festival is free and food may be purchased from individual vendors.
Uncorked: Arizona Wine Festival
April 6
7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale
The fourth annual Uncorked: AZ Wine Festival will feature over 100 wines from across the globe along with food trucks and a live DJ. Early admission is $75 and entry is at 6 p.m., and includes an extra hour of tasting complete with bonus pours from wineries. General admission is $60 and entry is at 7 p.m. The event concludes at 10 p.m. and is open to those 21 and older. The event benefits local nonprofit The AZ Small Dog Rescue.
The Original Taste
April 13
3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale
On April 13, The Original Taste festival will take over the Scottsdale Waterfront. Over 40 local restaurants will be serving samples of their menus including Kasai Steakhouse, Ling and Louies and Fogo de Chao. Also, more than 50 wines from around the world, select brands of beer and premium liquor options will be available. Tickets start at $150 for general admission. VIP tickets cost $350.
Fried French Fry and Music Festival
April 20
67 W. Culver St.
It's a French fry extravaganza at Fried French Fry and Music Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 20 at Margaret T. Hance Park. There will be classic fries and loaded versions with savory toppings. Live music will also be featured from local bands and performers. Tickets are $16 and attendees can purchase food and drink from individual vendors.
Verde Valley Wine Festival
May 11
1284 E. River Front Road, Cottonwood
On May 11, the Verde Valley Wine Festival will kick off in Cottonwood. Attendees can sample local wines and other libations, as well as listen to live music. The festival benefits two nonprofits, the Arizona Wine Growers Association (AWGA) and the Verde Valley Wine Consortium (VVWC). Advance tickets cost $35 and at the door the cost is $45. It includes a commemorative glass and eight wine-tasting coupons.