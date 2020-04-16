Food Trucks Are Now Allowed at Certain Arizona Rest Stops

Mercy sakes alive, looks like we've got us a convoy … of food trucks.

Commercial activity normally is not allowed at federally funded rest areas. But during this national state of emergency, the Federal Highway Administration is letting states decide whether to permit food trucks at rest areas — and on Wednesday, Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order for Arizona to allow them. Food trucks now may operate at eight Arizona Department of Transportation rest areas.

Before you even ask, yes, this does include the Sunset Point Rest Stop. The other seven include Christensen on Interstate 17; Haviland, Parks. and Meteor Crater on Interstate 40; and Ehrenberg, Burnt Wells, and Sacaton on Interstate 10. More rest areas may permit food trucks at a later date.

Imagine eating food truck fare while admiring the view at the Sunset Point rest stop. Lauren Cusimano

The action was made in an effort to feed long-haul truckers in or passing through Arizona during their efforts to deliver food and other essentials. Food truck operators, who have had to adjust to the spread of the coronavirus as well, will also benefit.

A permit process for food truck owners has been created by the Arizona Department of Transportation. The Encroachment Permits tab on the ADOT website leads to the permit application — which is free and good for 30 days.

“We want to ensure we’re doing everything we can to support the truck drivers who are working long hours to keep our grocery stores stocked and our medical professionals equipped,” Ducey says in a press release. “Today’s order will allow long-haul truck drivers to buy nutritious food during their trips, and will help increase business for food trucks at this time. Arizona will emerge from this public health challenge stronger by supporting each other and staying connected.”

For more information, please visit the ADOT website.