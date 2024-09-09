 Former P.F. Chang's in Tempe becoming new restaurant, bar | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

New restaurant and bar to open in former P.F. Chang's in Tempe

The team behind Wren & Wolf and Trophy Room is opening a restaurant and a cocktail bar on Mill Avenue.
September 9, 2024
Phoenix-based Pretty Decent Concepts is expanding into Tempe, with two concepts slated to open in February 2025.
Phoenix-based Pretty Decent Concepts is expanding into Tempe, with two concepts slated to open in February 2025. TJ Perez
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

There’s not much on Tempe's Mill Avenue that caters to the over-30 crowd, but one local restaurant group is working to change that.

Pretty Decent Concepts is opening a restaurant and an adjacent cocktail bar in the former P.F. Chang’s and Great Clips storefronts on the northwest corner of Mill Avenue and University Drive.

The group, which is also behind Wren & Wolf, Trophy Room and Chico Malo in downtown Phoenix, remains tight-lipped regarding menus and specific details. However, co-founder Teddy Myers promises both establishments will be unlike most of Mill Avenue’s mainstay spots.

“We’re not opening a college bar,” he says.

The restaurant will be a new American concept that focuses on wood-fired cooking, taking inspiration from live-fire grills commonly used throughout South America.

"Live-fire cooking is very typical in Argentinian-style cuisine, but the grills usually have the wheel that pulls them up and down, and we're not doing that," he explains. "We're building a live fire pit in the middle of the dining room."

As for the bar, Myers describes it as a "listening lounge-meets-high-energy cocktail lounge" with "1970s golden-hour themes."

The concept will feature a menu by Pretty Decent Concepts’ newly-appointed beverage director, Jax Donahue and some seriously high-end touches. Myers mentions that the elements of the bar were imported from a Norway-based design agency, whose clients include Eleven Madison Park and Double Chicken Please in New York City.

“We’re bringing in quality equipment into a bar in Tempe to make a statement,” Myers says.

The two new concepts mark the company’s first expansion outside of Phoenix. Myers mentions the team looked "everywhere" for potential building sites but ultimately landed on Tempe, noting the city's investment in establishments catering to its growing number of young professionals and business travelers.

As a devoted Arizona State University alum, Myers is excited to help build the future of a city he’s been deeply entrenched in for decades.

“My family's had season tickets to ASU football for over 60 years, and I really want to see and be part of Tempe thriving,” he says.

Both concepts are slated to open at 740 S. Mill Ave. in February 2025.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Cassie Brucci
Cassie Brucci is a freelance writer covering food, beverage, and culture. She's lived in the Valley off and on since she was 4 years old and has never met a sandwich she didn't like.
Contact: Cassie Brucci
Classic Phoenix deli makes the best sandwiches in Arizona

Food & Drink News

Classic Phoenix deli makes the best sandwiches in Arizona

By Tirion Boan
The 8 best happy hours at Phoenix bars and restaurants

Bars

The 8 best happy hours at Phoenix bars and restaurants

By Preslie Hirsch
The Guadalupe on Main opens with craft drinks and Jalisco flair

Food & Drink News

The Guadalupe on Main opens with craft drinks and Jalisco flair

By Sara Crocker
The 5 best bites and sips we tasted around Phoenix in August

Restaurant Reviews

The 5 best bites and sips we tasted around Phoenix in August

By Tirion Boan and Sara Crocker
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation