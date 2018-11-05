Groom Your Facial Hair With Four Peaks Beer-d Oils

You can now put your favorite beer in your beard. No, we're not talking about the times you take a sip of beer and, because you don't know how to drink properly, beer dribbles out of your mouth and seeps into your beard for you to forget about later. We're talking about Four Peaks Brewing Company now selling beard oils (beerd oils?) made of three different beers you would normally drink at their pubs and almost everywhere else in Arizona.

The popular local restaurant and brewery will be selling online and at the locations in Tempe and Scottsdale beard oils from its Kilt Lifter, Hop Knot, and Sirius Black brews. They will cost $14 per 2-ounce bottle, and could be a perfect gift for anybody with a beard, or a beard fetish (pretty sure it's a thing).