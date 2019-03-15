4 Pieces of Phoenix Wine News You Can Use

Arizona and the Phoenix area wine worlds have a lot going on. There are spring releases, new vintages, and parties ready to tear up a tasting room or two. From new wine releases to scavenger hunts and dinner in the cellar, here are four pieces of wine news for Valley oenophiles.
The Signature Release at LDV Winery Tasting Room
7134 East Stetson Drive, Suite B-100, Scottsdale
From 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 15 (yes, tonight), LDV Winery will be hosting a wine release party in their tasting room. Attendees can take on “The Signature, “LDV’s new estate-grown 2014 Petite Sirah, featuring rich blackberry flavors with hints of spice hints and toasty notes. It was aged 34 months in 100 percent new American Missouri White oak, and pairs well with cheeses, grilled meat, and chocolate — meaning there may be some there. The fifth release of this wine is available for $45 a bottle.
Shamrocks & Shenanigans Wine Scavenger Hunt at Carlson Creek Vineyard
4142 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale
This weekend on Sunday, March 17 — a.k.a. St. Patrick's Day — the Scottsdale Wine Trail is inviting those who aren’t so interested in green beer to take on another holiday activity. Consider this your invite to the Shamrocks & Shenanigans Wine Scavenger Hunt. Starting and ending at Carlson Creek Vineyard, you can take on the task by yourself or form a team to solve riddles, visit four wineries, and maybe take home a prize. Tickets are $30 a person and includes three tastings per winery and a complimentary Scottsdale Wine Trail wine glass. The hunt is on from noon to 5 p.m.
The 2017 Rosé Release at Carlson Creek Vineyard Scottsdale Tasting Room
4142 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale
This month, Carlson Creek Vineyard is releasing two new spring wines, its 2017 chardonnay and 2017 rosé. The Scottsdale release party of the rosé, which hints at everything from strawberry, green apple, and spun sugar to golden raspberry, pineapple, and banana, will run from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 28. The party features a complimentary glass of the new vintage, small bites, live music, and chance to meet the winemakers, John Carlson and Robert Carlson. The rose comes at $10 a glass after the courtesy serving, and $23 a bottle.
Cool Dining in Lon’s Underground Wine Cellar
5532 North Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley
Summer is coming, and Lon's Restaurant at the Hermosa Inn knows it. That’s why, beginning May 30 through September 15, Lon’s is hosting dinner in their private subterranean wine cellar. The cellar is kept at 57 degrees and will be open to parties of two or more for dinner Thursday through Sunday. The five-course tasting menu is $69 per person, and $35 per person extra if you throw in the wine pairing.
