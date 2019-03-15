4 Pieces of Phoenix Wine News You Can Use

Arizona and the Phoenix area wine worlds have a lot going on. There are spring releases, new vintages, and parties ready to tear up a tasting room or two. From new wine releases to scavenger hunts and dinner in the cellar, here are four pieces of wine news for Valley oenophiles.

The Signature Release at LDV Winery Tasting Room

7134 East Stetson Drive, Suite B-100, Scottsdale

From 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 15 (yes, tonight), LDV Winery will be hosting a wine release party in their tasting room. Attendees can take on “The Signature, “LDV’s new estate-grown 2014 Petite Sirah, featuring rich blackberry flavors with hints of spice hints and toasty notes. It was aged 34 months in 100 percent new American Missouri White oak, and pairs well with cheeses, grilled meat, and chocolate — meaning there may be some there. The fifth release of this wine is available for $45 a bottle.

Shamrocks & Shenanigans Wine Scavenger Hunt at Carlson Creek Vineyard

4142 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale

This weekend on Sunday, March 17 — a.k.a. St. Patrick's Day — the Scottsdale Wine Trail is inviting those who aren’t so interested in green beer to take on another holiday activity. Consider this your invite to the Shamrocks & Shenanigans Wine Scavenger Hunt. Starting and ending at Carlson Creek Vineyard, you can take on the task by yourself or form a team to solve riddles, visit four wineries, and maybe take home a prize. Tickets are $30 a person and includes three tastings per winery and a complimentary Scottsdale Wine Trail wine glass. The hunt is on from noon to 5 p.m.