Dining Guide: All the Best Local Restaurants in Goodyear

Tucked in the southwest Valley, Goodyear is a growing corner of metropolitan Phoenix with plenty of dining options — but fewer local dining options. If you’d like to know where the Arizona-born eateries and drinkeries are in this particular city, check out this all-day guide to local restaurants in Goodyear.

EXPAND An iced latte from Colados Coffee & Crepes. Lauren Cusimano

COFFEE

Colados Coffee & Crepes 15479 West McDowell Road, #109, Goodyear



There’s a reason coffee is listed before crepes in Colados Coffee & Crepes. This west Valley coffee shop offers hot, iced, and blended coffee drinks, as well as teas and smoothies. Order a hot Café Calados, and an iced latte, or the signature French Vanilla Helado.

Enroute Coffee and Tea House 15605 West Roosevelt Street, #107 Goodyear



Coffee options at the Enroute Coffee and Tea House are heavy on the espresso, and the handcrafted, small-batch cold brew is infused with nitro. In addition, the shop offers 24 loose leaf teas options (the house favorite being peach white), and a house drink called a lotus (a plant-based energy drink).

Teabo Coffee & Sandwiches 319 North Litchfield Road, Goodyear



For Vietnamese coffee in Goodyear, one of your only options is Teabo Coffee & Sandwiches. The Asian café offers hot and iced Vietnamese coffee, as well as cappuccino and plain black.

EXPAND The 3 Cheese Cronnini from Cafe Bebida on the patio. Lauren Cusimano

BREAKFAST/BRUNCH

Café Bebida 8175 Hillside Drive, #200, Goodyear



While this isn’t a greasy spoon style breakfast joint, Café Bebida does offer a great atmosphere. The café is located at Estrella Mountain Ranch, surrounded by 20 miles of multiuse trails. Breakfast items include the 3 Cheese Cronnini, a turkey pesto toasti, and a bakery case packed with pastries. Owner Deborah Huyer offers coffee sourced from her family’s farm in Kona, Hawaii, in the form of Nitro cold brew, Americanos, and vanilla chai frappes. Tables and chairs are scattered outside of the café, in full view of the scenery.

Wildflower 1380 North Litchfield Road, Goodyear



For egg sandwiches and pancakes, head for Wildflower at the Palm Valley Pavilions West. Breakfast menu items include a spicy chorizo frittata, a sweet potato and greens breakfast bowl, and home fries — plus, a whole menu dedicated to toast. Coffee drinks are also available, like the Wildflower Cappuccino and Mocha Mania.

Haymaker 1800 North Litchfield Road, Goodyear



While Haymaker serves breakfast all day, you can also get it as early as 7 a.m. This west Valley restaurant offers breakfast items like the Mama's Chili & Cheddar omelet, stuffed French toast, and a roasted veggie Florentine Benedict. There’s also a menu of a.m. cocktail, like the spiked latte, bacon bloody mary, and a cran-pineapple mimosa. For those interested in a day’s worth of sugar first thing in the morning, try the orange-glazed cinnamon roll.

EXPAND Desert Ranch dry rub wings from Booty's Wings Burgers & Beer. Lauren Cusimano

LUNCH

Booty's Wings, Burgers & Beer 13375 West McDowell Road, #101, Goodyear



Booty's Wings, Burgers & Beer, a west Valley-based chain of lively sports bars, is bursting with lunch specials. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday, choose from a full-size salad, two sliders with a side item, or a quarter-pound Booty Burger with a side item for $6.99 a plate. Or just go for the desert ranch wings, loaded fries, and a cold pint.

Arizona Pizza Company 15530 West Roosevelt Street, Suite D104, Goodyear

Arizona Pizza Company is where you’ll find a quick slice and a drink, and other lunch specials that include salad, wings, and even a Buffalo chicken sub. There’s also garlic bread, cheesecake, and — if you have the afternoon off — beer.

Tomo Japanese Cuisine 1550 North Dysart Road, Goodyear



For a ramen lunch, Tomo Japanese Cuisine offers miso, shoyu, and tonkotsu, but the spicy seafood (mussels, calamari, shrimp, and vegetables served in a spicy broth) is the favorite. Other menu items include poke tuna salads, sushi, and Asian wings. Tomo’s teriyaki bowl lunch specials are also available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sal's Tuscan Grill 13291 West McDowell Road, Suite E7, Goodyear



For New York-inspired cold subs with names like the Central Park (turkey) and Time Square (ham), head to Sal's Tuscan Grill. Other lunch items include a Mediterranean salad, a Caprese appetizer, and build-your-own pasta entrees (we see you, tortellini with pesto rose sauce).

EXPAND Order the calamari and a cocktail from Dino's. Lauren Cusimano

HAPPY HOUR

Dino's Greek & Italian Grill 1550 North Dysart Road, Goodyear



Dino's Greek & Italian Grill & Bar claims to have one of the "Greekiest" happy hours in the west Valley. Food and drink specials run daily, from 2 to 8 p.m. That’s six hours a day, seven days a week. Food specials include bruschetta, falafel, and wings, plus pizza, pasta, and slider deals. And they pour them up to 16 ounces at the bar, as draft beers include Michelob Ultra and Four Peaks Hop Knot, ranging from $2.75 to $3.75. During happy hour, no martini will run you north of $7.

Saddle Mountain Brewing Company 15651 West Roosevelt Street, Goodyear



The beer company was founded in 2011, but the Saddle Mountain Brewing Company has been around since 2014. This is the ideal place to snag a Taildragger Craft Beer (the brewery’s signature beer) after work. And if you’re having trouble with your selection, spring for the $10 beer flight. Starters like Brewer’s Nachos, Irish Eggrolls, and Reuben Sliders are also on deck.

EXPAND A spread from Lakeside Grill Estrella. Lakeside Grill

DINNER

Lakeside Grill Estrella 17665 West Elliot Road, Goodyear



Deborah Huyer, the same person who owns the aforementioned Café Bebida, also runs Lakeside Grill Estrella — a dinner club-esque eatery open to the public. Located in the Starpointe Residents' Club, Lakeside Grill offers pasta dishes, hefty burgers, charcuterie boards, and entrees like fillet mignon and planked salmon. There’s also wine, beer, and specialty cocktails like the Starpointe Sunset. A pretty scenic patio is also available.

Bella Luna Ristorante 14175 West Indian School Road, Suite A4, Goodyear



A family-owned operation, Bella Luna Ristorante is a cozy, dimly lit restaurant with classic and modern takes on familiar Italian dishes. Bella Luna offers whole lamb, steak, and fish, as well as eggplant parmigiana, chicken marsala, and veal saltimbocca. With dinner, guests can also order a chilled martini or choose from an all-Italian wine list.

The Cantina at Presidio 18209 West Calistoga Drive, Goodyear



Huyer Club Concepts’ third restaurant is The Cantina at Presidio — a from-scratch Mexican kitchen from restauranter Deborah Huyer. Menu items include elote fries, the Penasco salad, and seafood campechana. The Cantina also offers staple Mexican dishes like tacos, burros, enchiladas, and chimichangas. For the extra hungry and curious, try Da Changa — a massive flour tortilla packed with carne and pollo asada, deep-fried, and served Christmas style.

EXPAND Be sure to grab a cold one at Roman's Oasis. Lauren Cusimano

DRINKS

Roman’s Oasis 16825 West Yuma Road, Goodyear



This cash-only bar is easily spotted by the roof décor and lawn ornaments, and the décor stays just as loud throughout the multiroomed honkytonk. Around since 1986, Roman’s Oasis is a cash-only bar and grill where you can order over a cold beer, strong drinks, or whatever’s on special. There’s also chuckwagon-style food like the cowboy burger or country-fried steak, as well as duck tacos and salads.

Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill 14175 West Indian School Road, C01, Goodyear



To those who like beer and televised sports, this is your place. Clubhouse Grill is a strip mall tavern with games on the multiple screens and drink specials (think specialty shots and Monday margaritas). Or you can just order a pint of beer. They have lots of it.