Greater Phoenix Farmers Markets — What's Open, What's Closed?

A crowd of produce-seekers at the Old Town Farmers' Market on a recent Saturday.

A good, bustling farmers market during the blooming spring season is normally an ideal image. But this year, because of the coronavirus and requisite social distancing, things are a little different. Though several markets have closed till later in the season, or later in the year, many others remain open.

Here's a running list of what farmers markets are open or closed at the moment.

Uptown Farmers Market 6060 North Seventh Avenue

Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Though the market closed its Wednesday, March 18, gathering, it will reopen under a new address for Saturday and beyond.

Ahwatukee Farmers Market 4700 Warner Road

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays



Open. Preorders are highly recommended. The first hour of the day will be reserved for senior shoppers.

Open Air Market 721 North Central Avenue

Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays



Open, however, the neighboring Phoenix Public Market Café is only doing takeout and delivery.

Anthem Farmers Market 41703 North Gavilan Peak Parkway, Anthem



Closed at least until April. The usual season is October through May.

Farmers Market on High Street 5415 East High Street

Hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays



The Farmers Market on High Street remains open.

Mesa Farmers Market and Flea 526 East Main Street, Mesa

Hours: 8 to 11 a.m., Saturdays



Open but with reduced hours. Organizers strongly suggest preordering. Check the website for more details.

EXPAND The Carefree Farmers' Market remains open. Jim Louvau

Carefree Farmers Market 1 Sundial Circle, Carefree

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fridays



The Carefree Farmers Market remains open.

The Capitol Farmers Market 1700 West Adams Street



The Capitol Farmers Market is closed for the rest of the season; it plans to reopen November 7.

Downtown Chandler Farmers Market 3 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler



The Downtown Chandler Farmers Market is closed until further notice.

Gilbert Famers Market 222 North Ash Street, Gilbert

Hours: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays



Open, but organizations suggests shoppers check Facebook for more information about preorders and pickups.

Singh Meadows 1490 East Weber Drive, Tempe

Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday to Sunday



Open, but with limited access for small groups. Order ahead for pickup. The indoor cafe is closed but the juice bar is open. Check Facebook for the latest.

Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market 3806 North Brown Avenue, Scottsdale

Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays



The Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market remains open.

Power Road Farmers Market 4011 South Power Road, Mesa

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays



Power Road Farmers Market, the indoor market and grocery store, remains open.

EXPAND The Tempe Farmers Market is open. Lauren Cusimano

Tempe Farmers Market 805 South Farmer Avenue, Tempe

Hours: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., daily



Tempe Farmers' Market, the indoor market and grocery store, remains open.

Roadrunner Park Farmers Market 3502 East Cactus Road

Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays



The Roadrunner Park Farmers Market remains open.

Camelback Market 3930 East Camelback Road



Camelback Market is closed until the end of March. The team here will re-evaluate in April.

Verrado Community Farmers Market West Main Street and North Verrado Way, Buckeye

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays



The Verrado Community Farmers' Market remains open.

6th Street Market 24 East Sixth Street, Tempe



The 6th Street Market is closed for the rest of the current season.

Sun City Farmers Market 16820 North 99th Avenue, Sun City



The Sun City Farmers Market is closed for the rest of the current season.