 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
A crowd of produce-seekers at the Old Town Farmers' Market on a recent Saturday.EXPAND
A crowd of produce-seekers at the Old Town Farmers' Market on a recent Saturday.
Chris Malloy

Greater Phoenix Farmers Markets — What's Open, What's Closed?

Bahar Anooshahr | March 20, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

A good, bustling farmers market during the blooming spring season is normally an ideal image. But this year, because of the coronavirus and requisite social distancing, things are a little different. Though several markets have closed till later in the season, or later in the year, many others remain open.

Here's a running list of what farmers markets are open or closed at the moment.

Uptown Farmers Market

6060 North Seventh Avenue
Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.


Though the market closed its Wednesday, March 18, gathering, it will reopen under a new address for Saturday and beyond.

Related Stories

Ahwatukee Farmers Market

4700 Warner Road
Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays


Open. Preorders are highly recommended. The first hour of the day will be reserved for senior shoppers.

Open Air Market

721 North Central Avenue
Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays


Open, however, the neighboring Phoenix Public Market Café is only doing takeout and delivery.

Anthem Farmers Market

41703 North Gavilan Peak Parkway, Anthem


Closed at least until April. The usual season is October through May.

Farmers Market on High Street

5415 East High Street
Hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays


The Farmers Market on High Street remains open.

Mesa Farmers Market and Flea

526 East Main Street, Mesa
Hours: 8 to 11 a.m., Saturdays


Open but with reduced hours. Organizers strongly suggest preordering. Check the website for more details.

The Carefree Farmers' Market remains open.EXPAND
The Carefree Farmers' Market remains open.
Jim Louvau

Carefree Farmers Market

1 Sundial Circle, Carefree
Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fridays


The Carefree Farmers Market remains open.

The Capitol Farmers Market

1700 West Adams Street


The Capitol Farmers Market is closed for the rest of the season; it plans to reopen November 7.

Downtown Chandler Farmers Market

3 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler


The Downtown Chandler Farmers Market is closed until further notice.

Gilbert Famers Market

222 North Ash Street, Gilbert
Hours: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays


Open, but organizations suggests shoppers check Facebook for more information about preorders and pickups.

Singh Meadows

1490 East Weber Drive, Tempe
Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday to Sunday


Open, but with limited access for small groups. Order ahead for pickup. The indoor cafe is closed but the juice bar is open. Check Facebook for the latest.

Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market

3806 North Brown Avenue, Scottsdale
Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays


The Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market remains open.

Power Road Farmers Market

4011 South Power Road, Mesa
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays


Power Road Farmers Market, the indoor market and grocery store, remains open.

The Tempe Farmers Market is open.EXPAND
The Tempe Farmers Market is open.
Lauren Cusimano

Tempe Farmers Market

805 South Farmer Avenue, Tempe
Hours: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., daily


Tempe Farmers' Market, the indoor market and grocery store, remains open.

Roadrunner Park Farmers Market

3502 East Cactus Road
Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays


The Roadrunner Park Farmers Market remains open.

Camelback Market

3930 East Camelback Road


Camelback Market is closed until the end of March. The team here will re-evaluate in April.

Verrado Community Farmers Market

West Main Street and North Verrado Way, Buckeye
Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays


The Verrado Community Farmers' Market remains open.

6th Street Market

24 East Sixth Street, Tempe


The 6th Street Market is closed for the rest of the current season.

Sun City Farmers Market

16820 North 99th Avenue, Sun City


The Sun City Farmers Market is closed for the rest of the current season.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >