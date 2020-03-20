Greater Phoenix Farmers Markets — What's Open, What's Closed?

A good, bustling farmers market during the blooming spring season is normally an ideal image. But this year, because of the coronavirus and requisite social distancing, things are a little different. Though several markets have closed till later in the season, or later in the year, many others remain open.
Here's a running list of what farmers markets are open or closed at the moment.
Uptown Farmers Market6060 North Seventh Avenue
Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Though the market closed its Wednesday, March 18, gathering, it will reopen under a new address for Saturday and beyond.
Ahwatukee Farmers Market4700 Warner Road
Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays
Open. Preorders are highly recommended. The first hour of the day will be reserved for senior shoppers.
Open Air Market721 North Central Avenue
Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays
Open, however, the neighboring Phoenix Public Market Café is only doing takeout and delivery.
Anthem Farmers Market41703 North Gavilan Peak Parkway, Anthem
Closed at least until April. The usual season is October through May.
Farmers Market on High Street5415 East High Street
Hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays
The Farmers Market on High Street remains open.
Mesa Farmers Market and Flea526 East Main Street, Mesa
Hours: 8 to 11 a.m., Saturdays
Open but with reduced hours. Organizers strongly suggest preordering. Check the website for more details.
Carefree Farmers Market1 Sundial Circle, Carefree
Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fridays
The Carefree Farmers Market remains open.
The Capitol Farmers Market1700 West Adams Street
The Capitol Farmers Market is closed for the rest of the season; it plans to reopen November 7.
Downtown Chandler Farmers Market3 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler
The Downtown Chandler Farmers Market is closed until further notice.
Gilbert Famers Market222 North Ash Street, Gilbert
Hours: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays
Open, but organizations suggests shoppers check Facebook for more information about preorders and pickups.
Singh Meadows1490 East Weber Drive, Tempe
Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday to Sunday
Open, but with limited access for small groups. Order ahead for pickup. The indoor cafe is closed but the juice bar is open. Check Facebook for the latest.
Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market3806 North Brown Avenue, Scottsdale
Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays
The Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market remains open.
Power Road Farmers Market4011 South Power Road, Mesa
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays
Power Road Farmers Market, the indoor market and grocery store, remains open.
Tempe Farmers Market805 South Farmer Avenue, Tempe
Hours: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., daily
Tempe Farmers' Market, the indoor market and grocery store, remains open.
Roadrunner Park Farmers Market3502 East Cactus Road
Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays
The Roadrunner Park Farmers Market remains open.
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Phoenix New Times's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Phoenix's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Camelback Market3930 East Camelback Road
Camelback Market is closed until the end of March. The team here will re-evaluate in April.
Verrado Community Farmers MarketWest Main Street and North Verrado Way, Buckeye
Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays
The Verrado Community Farmers' Market remains open.
6th Street Market24 East Sixth Street, Tempe
The 6th Street Market is closed for the rest of the current season.
Sun City Farmers Market16820 North 99th Avenue, Sun City
The Sun City Farmers Market is closed for the rest of the current season.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!