Greater Phoenix Food News: 2019 Year-End Wrap Up

We’ve thrown a lot of information at you this past month concerning the Valley’s food and drink world. We’ve listed our favorite dishes, our most-read stories, and the best new restaurants and bars, but if you’re looking for all the 2019 talk in one place as we’re wrapping up the year (and decade), we absolutely hear you.
Here are all the best things this year had to offer — dishes, drinks, and more.
Our 10 Favorite Food Stories of 2019By Chris Malloy and Lauren Cusimano
We had many reported adventures this year, but these are our favorites.
The 7 Best New Restaurants of 2019 in Greater PhoenixBy Chris Malloy
Our food critic shares his absolute favorite openings of the year, and it was a good one.
The 10 Best Dishes Our Critic Ate in 2019By Chris Malloy
After a year of eating from downtown to the outer margins of the desert, our critic says these 10 dishes were his favorites of 2019.
The 5 Best Drinks Our Critic Drank in 2019By Chris Malloy
Our restaurant critic also likes to drink, and to write about drinks, so enjoy this tasty list of his favorites from 2019.
The 10 Best New Bars of 2019 in Greater PhoenixBy Lauren Cusimano
When it comes to gathering and drinking, the Valley had a great year.
Visual Aid: 2019’s Most Notable Restaurant Closings in Greater PhoenixBy Lauren Cusimano
In 2019, we had our final meals and last, last calls before saying goodbye to these Valley restaurants and bars.
10 Most-Read Phoenix Food Stories of 2019By Lauren Cusimano
We food writers hit the streets, and you readers hit the screens, following along as we announced restaurant openings and closings, ranked some White Claw, and called out a Burger King.
7 Food Trends to Look Out for in 2020 and BeyondBy Chris Malloy
Our food critic reads the tea leaves to noodle about the future of local food.
