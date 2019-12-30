10 Most-Read Phoenix Food Stories of 2019

The exterior of Medieval Times in Scottsdale.

We don't have to tell you it was a wild year in the metro Phoenix food and drink world, because you were clearly paying attention. We food writers hit the streets, and you readers hit the screens, following along as we announced restaurant openings and closings, ranked some White Claw, and called out a Burger King.

With that, here are the 10 most-read stories covering the Valley food scene in 2019.

"Now Open: Medieval Times in Scottsdale — Here's Everything You Need to Know" By Benjamin Leatherman



Everything you need to know about the Valley's location of the Middle Ages-themed dinner theater, including showtimes, ticket info, birthday discounts, and more.

EXPAND The five White Claw Hard Seltzer fruit flavors. Lauren Cusimano

"Clawed to The Top: White Claw Flavors, Power-Ranked" By Lauren Cusimano



Your good pals have the White Claw Hard Seltzer flavors power-ranked for your absolute convenience, just in time for the remainder of pool season.

Paula Piccoli / Facebook

"Burger King in Buckeye Served a Raw Chicken Sandwich" By Steven Hsieh



A Burger King in Buckeye, Arizona, served a customer a raw chicken sandwich, a manager at the fast-food restaurant confirmed.

EXPAND Don't miss those "Vignature" cocktail specials. Charles Barth

"Dining Guide: Where to Eat and Drink in Downtown Phoenix" By Natasha Yee



A thorough rundown of dining and drinking options in downtown Phoenix, from morning brew to breakfast, lunch, afternoon pick-me-up, and late into the night.

EXPAND Now, an unoccupied Sing High Chop Suey House. Charles Barth

"21 Bygone Restaurants in Greater Phoenix: Then and Now" By Lauren Cusimano



The Phoenix area has had some fascinating restaurants. Here’s a look at 21 favorite Valley restaurants that have closed, and what those same spots look like now.

EXPAND Mochilero Kitchen is opening this fall at 6791 West Happy Valley Road in Peoria. Mochilero Kitchen

"New Restaurant Alert: Mochilero Kitchen in Northern Peoria" By Lauren Cusimano



Labeled as an inventive Mexican eatery, Mochilero Kitchen is set to open this fall at 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road in northern Peoria on Phoenix's west side.

EXPAND Ziggy's Pizza opened in August 2019. Charles Barth

"Now Open: Ziggy's Pizza in Downtown Phoenix — Here’s Everything We Know" By Benjamin Leatherman



Everything you need to know about the newly opened David Bowie-inspired pizzeria next to The Van Buren, including its menu and prices.

EXPAND Mike Cosentino and Haley Long working at Jobot on Thursday, January 24. Lynn Trimble

"MAGA Hat Controversy Comes to Jobot Coffee & Bar in Roosevelt Row" By Lynn Trimble



Checking out the MAGA controversy at Jobot Coffee & Bar.

EXPAND Restaurant Mexico, a Tempe classic, closed in August. Robrt L. Pela

"Adios, Amigos: Restaurant Mexico Is Going Away" By Robrt L. Pela



Restaurant Mexico, long a Mill Avenue mainstay, is closing next month. “Everyone is sad about it,” a waitress named Lydia agreed when she came with a plastic basket of chips. “Our last day is August 15. It’s very sad. We’ve been around for 42 years. Twelve years at this location.”

EXPAND White Castle

"Arizona’s First White Castle Announces Opening Date" By Lauren Cusimano



An opening date was released for Arizona's first White Castle near Scottsdale — Wednesday, October 23.