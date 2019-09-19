Arizona’s First White Castle Announces Opening Date

Last August, we were excited to announce news of the legendary slider joint White Castle expanding to metro Phoenix. Today, an opening date was released for newest Castle at 9310 East Via de Ventura, adjacent to Scottsdale in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community’s Talking Stick Entertainment District.

The restaurant will open Wednesday, October 23.

And if you're a mega fan, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will start at 8 a.m.

A look inside. White Castle

The 24-hour burger joint has a pretty in-depth history, too. The first location was opened in 1921 during the Warren G. Harding presidency. Over the years, the burger joint spread across the country, earning its place in Beastie Boys songs, feature films, and in the hearts of college kids and burger buffs.

The official opening day, October 23, is a big day for the greater Phoenix area. It also happens to be the day Fry's Food Stores will be opening its latest location in downtown Phoenix.

For more information, visit the White Castle website.