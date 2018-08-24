Legendary Slider Joint White Castle Expanding to Metro Phoenix

Phoenicians are about to go to White Castle

White Castle, the burger chain that is almost 100 years old and serves one of the country's original sliders, will be expanding to metro Phoenix. This is big news for people who love burgers and Americana. Time magazine named the White Castle slider the most influential burger of all time.

The first location was opened in 1921, during the presidency of Warren G. Harding. Over the years, the burger joint spread across parts of the country, developing a cult following in eastern states like New Jersey. You can't tell the history of the rise of fast food in America without a chapter or two on White Castle.

White Castle's sliders have a rabid following. Among its acolytes are college kids, stoners, people who dig old-school greasy American eating, burger buffs, and Harold, Kumar, and Neil Patrick Harris.