Legendary Slider Joint White Castle Expanding to Metro Phoenix

White Castle, the burger chain that is almost 100 years old and serves one of the country's original sliders, will be expanding to metro Phoenix. This is big news for people who love burgers and Americana. Time magazine named the White Castle slider the most influential burger of all time.
The first location was opened in 1921, during the presidency of Warren G. Harding. Over the years, the burger joint spread across parts of the country, developing a cult following in eastern states like New Jersey. You can't tell the history of the rise of fast food in America without a chapter or two on White Castle.
White Castle's sliders have a rabid following. Among its acolytes are college kids, stoners, people who dig old-school greasy American eating, burger buffs, and Harold, Kumar, and Neil Patrick Harris.
In 2019, a White Castle will open in Scottsdale.
It will open in The Block at Pima Center, on the northwest corner of Via De Ventura. This location will be the first White Castle in Arizona and the first family-owned White Castle west of the Mississippi River.
White Castles are open 24-7. This means that you can eat burgers for lunch or dinner, the normal burger hours, but also for breakfast, or when you're six hours deep into some bewildering nocturnal adventure.
