    Herban Planet
4
The 67,000-square-foot Fry's Food Stores location will open by October 23.
Block 23

Fry's Food Stores Announces Opening Date of Downtown Location

Lauren Cusimano | September 10, 2019 | 8:54am
AA

Many downtown residents and workers will be excited to know Fry's Food Stores has officially announced the opening date of the latest location: Wednesday, October 23. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by the official opening at 8 a.m.

The newly built, 67,000-square-foot, full-service grocery store is located on the northeast corner of First and Jefferson streets. Shoppers will notice the new urban design, as well as new technology like online ordering and pickup. Other features will include made-to-order sushi, and a deli, bakery, and pharmacy.

The new Fry’s is located in the bottom floor of CityScape’s Block 23 — a mixed-use residential, retail, and office complex still under construction. The first restaurant tenant, Blanco Tacos & Tequila, was announced in January.

“This is a defining moment for the downtown community. Our new store will alleviate a decades-long food desert and provide delicious, high-quality, and nutritious grocery options to those who work, live, and visit downtown,” Monica Garnes, president of Fry’s Food Stores, said in a press release. “It will also introduce a new, full-service grocery store to the area, which enhances the thriving downtown environment.”

Fry’s Food Stores has been around since 1960, and is headquartered in Tolleson. Additional details about the grand opening of the downtown Phoenix location are coming soon. For more information, visit the Fry’s Food Stores website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

