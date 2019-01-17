 


Blanco Tacos & Tequila's fifth Arizona location is coming to Blanco 23 in downtown Phoenix.EXPAND
Blanco Tacos & Tequila's fifth Arizona location is coming to Blanco 23 in downtown Phoenix.
Downtown’s Block 23 Has Its First Restaurant Tenant — Blanco Tacos & Tequila

Lauren Cusimano | January 17, 2019 | 8:30am
RED Development announced its first restaurant tenant for Block 23, the mixed-use residential, retail, and office complex currently under construction in downtown Phoenix. Blanco Tacos & Tequila, of Fox Restaurant Concepts, is opening a 6,997-square-foot location by the end of 2019.

Block 23 and the upcoming Blanco Tacos & Tequila is set at 125 East Washington Street (First Street between Washington and Jefferson streets), with neighbors including CityScape, Collier Center, and Sam Fox family member, The Arrogant Butcher.

“This will be a bigger and brighter Blanco experience, specifically created for Phoenix's downtown life. The bar will be as busy as our dining room all day long, and the menu will have new items to complement our classics," founder Sam Fox says in a press release. "We are thrilled to open this new Blanco as a part of the Block 23 project and join The Arrogant Butcher downtown.”

The upcoming Block 23 restaurant will join four other Blanco locations in Arizona (with two additional sites out of state in San Diego and Houston).

Other ground-floor restaurants are slated for construction during Block 23’s development, as well as downtown’s first Fry’s Food Stores grocery store — expected to be Arizona’s most technologically advanced.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with nearly 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about Seinfeld, and falling asleep while reading.

