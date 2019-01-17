Downtown’s Block 23 Has Its First Restaurant Tenant — Blanco Tacos & Tequila

RED Development announced its first restaurant tenant for Block 23, the mixed-use residential, retail, and office complex currently under construction in downtown Phoenix. Blanco Tacos & Tequila, of Fox Restaurant Concepts, is opening a 6,997-square-foot location by the end of 2019.

Block 23 and the upcoming Blanco Tacos & Tequila is set at 125 East Washington Street (First Street between Washington and Jefferson streets), with neighbors including CityScape, Collier Center, and Sam Fox family member, The Arrogant Butcher.