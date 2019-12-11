28 Holiday Menus, Seatings, and To-Go Orders in Greater Phoenix

There is no shortage of Christmas dining options in the Valley. Whether you want a decadent dinner at a luxury resort restaurant, brunch with Santa, pies to go, or even a catered meal, Phoenix area restaurants are all about filling your stocking with the way you want to celebrate.

Check out these 28 spots for holiday dining deals across greater Phoenix.

Arizona Biltmore 2400 East Missouri Avenue



Start the celebration early at the Arizona Biltmore with two special holiday events. From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, patrons can enjoy a holiday breakfast buffet with a special visit from Santa. Buffet is priced at $40 per adult and free for children 3 and under. Also from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 21, guests have the opportunity to brunch with Santa. Cost is $40 per person and children under 3 are free. Reservations are required for both events and can be made by calling 602-955-6600.

Beckett's Table 3717 East Indian School Road



On Christmas Eve, Chef Justin Beckett of Beckett's Table is offering duck confit with smoked fennel puree, apple, beet, burnt carrots, Sonoran wheat, and scallions served with a glass of red wine for $28. During the month of December, patrons can also enjoy a Champagne special. For details and reservations, call 602-954-1700.

EXPAND Chef Dushyant Singh is offering holiday-themed entrees at Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails. Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails 2 East Jefferson Street



On Wednesday, December 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m and 5 to 10 p.m., Chef Dushyant Singh of Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails will offer holiday-themed entrees. Some of the highlights include Blue Hound porter-braised beef short rib served with white corn grits, carrots, and citrus gremolata. The price per person is $35. Regular breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus are also available.

Chase’s Diner 2040 North Alma School Road, Chandler



If you're in the mood for cake or pie, Chase's Diner has the goods. Through Tuesday, December 31, you can order carrot, German chocolate, and red velvet cake. Two-layer cakes are $42 each and three-layer cakes are $62. Those who prefer pie can choose from apple, cherry, pecan, pumpkin, chocolate cream, coconut cream, key lime, lemon meringue, and peanut butter crunch. All pies are $12.99 each. Cakes and pies require a 48-hour advance order time. Order by calling 480-855-3663.

Chompie's Restaurant, Deli, and Bakery Multiple Locations



From Friday, December 20 to Wednesday, January 1, all Valley Chompie's locations will offer a dine-in Christmas menu for $22.99 for adults and $10.49 for kids 10 and under. The dinner includes rolls, choice of soup, and entrees like buttermilk fried chicken breast, white meat turkey breast, brisket of beef, and filet of salmon.

EXPAND We all can scream for special holiday ice cream at Creamistry. Creamistry

Creamistry Multiple Locations



Ice cream is always a good call. For a limited time, Creamistry has holiday-flavored ice cream, including a peppermint cookies and cream creation — a combination of crushed peppermint candies layered with chocolate fudge and cookies and cream ice cream — as well as a pecan praline creation. But try to resist the pumpkin pie creation, pumpkin spice ice cream with graham cracker crust crumble, caramel, and whipped cream.

Elements 5700 East McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley



On Christmas Day at Elements, patrons can enjoy a festive four-course, prix-fixe dinner. Entree highlights include roasted free-range guinea hen with celery root puree, Atlantic swordfish au poivre with creamed spinach, and bacon-wrapped filet of beef with roasted garlic and blue cheese crust, black truffle mash, and grilled asparagus. Dinner is served from noon to 8 p.m. The price is $115 for adults, $35 for children 6 to 12, and those 5 and under dine free. For reservations, call 855-245-2051.

Farmboy Market, Meats, Sandwiches 1075 West Queen Creek Road, #1, Chandler



Hosting at home? Farmboy Market, Meats, Sandwiches has an extensive holiday menu for those who want to celebrate Christmas in their own space. Through Tuesday, December 31, choose sides like polenta stuffing for $9.79, garlic mashed red potatoes for $3.99 a pint or $7.99 per quart, sweet potatoes with butter and brown sugar for $5.99 a pint or $10.99 a quart, and butternut squash for $3.99 a pint or $7.99 a quart. Desserts are also available. Classic pumpkin pies are $8.99 for an eight-inch pie, cookie samplers are $11.89, and a dessert sampler (a combination of cookie and other desserts) is $38.99. Orders can be made by calling 480-361-2153

EXPAND Whether you are craving Christmas to-go or a fancy dinner, there are several deals in the Valley. Mountain Shadows

Hearth '61 5445 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale



On Christmas Day, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Hearth '61 offers patrons a chance to brunch. The meal includes an antipasti buffet, made-to-order omelets, and choice of entree with selections like short ribs with garlic mashed potatoes and pan-seared sea bass — plus a dessert table. Cost is $79 per person or $19 for children 12 and under. Reservations are required and can be made at 480-624-5458.

Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse 7212 East Ho Hum Road, Carefree



On Tuesday, December 24, beginning at 5 p.m., Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse is serving a three-course dinner with choice of appetizer, entree, and dessert. Some favorites include beet salad, winter squash bisque, slow-roasted prime rib, rack of lamb, Chilean sea bass, and homemade pecan pie. Cost is $50 per person and reservations can be made by calling 602-374-4784.

Ko’Sin 5594 West Wild Horse Pass Boulevard



On Wednesday, December 25, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Executive Chef Thomas Riordan at Ko'Sin is creating a holiday menu with starters like roasted winter squash bisque for $6 and grilled endive kale salad priced at $13 with candied pepitas, prosciutto, Roquefort blue cheese, and burnt honey vinaigrette. Two entree choices will also be included: coffee-rubbed prime rib for $32 with celeriac potato purée, haricots verts, pickled cranberry blood orange salad, and rosemary jus or braised pork shank, priced at $28, with beluga lentils, roasted heirloom carrots, fennel, shallot, and harissa vinaigrette. To finish the meal, a gingerbread pear upside-down cake with whipped mascarpone will be served. For reservations, call 602-385-5726

Make it a barbecue kind of Christmas with Liberty Station American Tavern & Smokehouse. Joanie Simon

Liberty Station American Tavern & Smokehouse Multiple Locations



If you're looking for to-go options, Liberty Station American Tavern & Smokehouse has a special Christmas menu with choices like chopped and Caesar salad, Texas brisket, Carolina pork shoulder, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, and baked beans. Guests who order by Friday, December 20, at 3 p.m. will receive 15 percent off their order. Pickups can be made on Tuesday, December 24, between noon and 4 p.m. To place an order, call 480-278-7044 for pickup at the DC Ranch location, or 480-595-9930 pickup at the Terravita location.

Match Restaurant & Lounge 1100 North Central Avenue



Match Restaurant & Lounge is celebrating the holidays with two special options. On Christmas Eve, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., patrons can enjoy a traditional Mexican dinner. Highlights include chips and guacamole with salsa verde and rojo salsa, a Mexican chopped salad with black beans, charred corn kernels, tomatoes, tortilla strips, and iceberg lettuce with chipotle ranch dressing, chicken-filled tamales with mole, refried beans with cotija cheese and elote, and caramel flan with fresh fruit. Cost starts at $35 per person. On Christmas, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., guests have a chance for a feast with everything from deviled eggs to butternut squash soup to prime rib or pan-roasted salmon. Dessert is Dutch apple pie or cherry cobbler. Cost is $55 per person. Reservations for either meal can be made by calling 602-875-8080.

EXPAND Filet with rich truffle and roasted garlic is a special menu choice at Ocean Prime. Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime 5455 East High Street



Ocean Prime has a new special available during December. Guests can try a certified Piedmontese filet topped with rich truffle, roasted garlic, and shallot compound butter for $72. For those wanting to add some extra charm to this dish, fresh shaved black truffles can be arranged. For reservations, call 480-347-1313.

Original Breakfast House 13623 North 32nd Street



Through the month of December, patrons can enjoy a specialty menu at Original Breakfast House. Items include New Mexico Christmas hash and eggs — cornbread and hash potatoes topped with carne asada, two eggs and both red and green chile sauce for $14, a crab omelet filled with Pacific stone crab, avocado and jack cheese for $16, tres leches pancakes for $11.25, or shrimp and grits topped with a biscuit for $14.

Palo Verde Restaurant 34631 North Tom Darlington Drive, Carefree



On Wednesday, December 25, from 5 to 9 p.m., The Boulders’ Palo Verde Restaurant celebrates Christmas Day with a prix-fixe, three-course menu. Guests are invited to enjoy specialty menu items like grilled Colorado lamb, Snake River prime rib served with roasted cauliflower, and Rogue River blue cheese bread pudding. The cost is $70 per person. For reservations, call 480-488-9009

Phoenix City Grille 5816 North 16th Street



On Tuesday, December 24, starting at 3 p.m., Phoenix City Grille celebrates the holiday with a special menu. Feast on Colorado lamb chops with panko dijon crust and Ramona Farms chickpea and fall vegetable stew with mint pesto for $42. Or savor the filet Oscar — wood-grilled beef tenderloin filet with caramelized onion, smashed Yukon potatoes, lump crab meat, organic asparagus, and roasted Serrano hollandaise also for $42. The third option is a pan-seared Chula Seafood Nordic halibut for $33. Reservations can be made by calling 602-266-3001.

EXPAND Enjoy a prix-fixe menu at T.Cook's on Christmas Eve and Christmas. T. 'Cook's

Royal Palms Resort and Spa 5200 East Camelback Road



This year, Royal Palms is pulling out all the stops for Christmas. Christmas Eve at T. Cook’s has a three-course, prix-fixe menu from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at $95 per person, $38 for children 6 to 12, and free for kids 5 and under. Christmas Day highlights the Royal Palms Palmera brunch buffet in the Palmera Salon from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $95 per person, $38 for children 6 to 12, and free for kids 5 and under. Another option is T. Cook’s three-course, prix-fixe menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at $95 per person, $38 for children 6 to 12, and free for kids 5 and under. Reservations are recommended and can be made at 602-808-0766.

Rusconi’s American Kitchen 10637 North Tatum Boulevard



Spend Christmas Eve feasting on a special three-course menu from Rusconi’s American Kitchen. Select starters like pumpkin-roasted apple soup, main entrees like lobster bisque with grilled breast of natural chicken, beef tenderloin, and roasted tomato and herb-crusted rack of lamb. Desserts include white chocolate and raspberry bread pudding and lemon budino. Dinner goes from 5 to 9 p.m. and costs $55 per person. Reservations can be made at 480-483-0009.

Sandbar Mexican Grill Multiple Locations



Through December, Sandbar Mexican Grill will celebrate the season with holiday bites. Feast on turkey tinga with cranberry chutney and Mexican cornbread stuffing with chorizo, apples, and raisins. Or try the smoked salmon taquitos, or house-made green chile or red chile pork tamales.

Serrano's Mexican Restaurants Multiple Locations



Through December 31, Serrano's Mexican Restaurants offers its red beef or pork and green chile tamales by the dozen for $25. Assorted party trays of mini chimis, flautas, chicken and cheese rollups, and jalapeño poppers are also available to order in increments of three, six, or nine dozen ($39.99, $75.99, $97.99). Orders for pickup must be placed at least 24 hours in advance.

EXPAND Specialty Italian desserts are available at The Sicilian Baker. The Sicilian Baker

The Sicilian Baker 15530 North Tatum Boulevard, #140



The Sicilian Baker is all about desserts this holiday season. Specialty cake options are available in 10-inch rounds or half-sheet sizes. Choice include tiramisu ($52 or $117), sponge cake with sweet mascarpone, coffee, and cocoa, Italian rum cake ($45 or $102), cannoli cake ($48 or $108), and Cassata Siciliana ($48 or $108) — a sponge cake with traditional cannoli filling and marzipan topped with candied fruit. Pastries like cassatina, sfinici, and Amaretti cookies are also available.

Snooze A.M Eatery Multiple Locations



Breakfast lovers can hit up the holiday menu at Snooze A.M. Eatery. Start the day with Celebration cider — a drink made with a hot mulled cider mixed with white rum and Aperol, then topped with a cinnamon stick and lemon twist. Or try the spiked candy cane cocoa with hot chocolate, tequila, and coffee liqueur. Complement these drinks with hot cocoa pancakes or The Hollandaise Benny — habanero pork topping a lightly buttered, griddled English muffin with bacon-espresso jam, poached cage-free eggs, cream cheese hollandaise, and cranberry relish.

Christmas Eve dinner at Tempo Urban Bistro has dishes like sea bass and saffron orzo pasta. Tempo Urban Bistro

Tempo Urban Bistro 21067 West Main Street, Buckeye



On Christmas Eve, patrons can enjoy specialties along with the regular menu at Tempo Urban Bistro. Beginning at 5 p.m., guests may order Blue Point oysters on the half shell, fried smelt with lemon aioli, and a shrimp cocktail with traditional sauce. Entree highlights include sea bass with saffron orzo pasta, grilled branzino with white beans, and panko-fried cod with wild rice. Reservations can be made by calling 623-594-6788.

Trapp Haus BBQ 511 East Roosevelt Street



Planning a holiday party? Trapp Haus BBQ has a to-go menu to accommodate your needs. Meats are offered by the pound and include sliced brisket priced at $26, whole smoked chicken for $22, and St. Louis-style ribs priced at $30. Side items include half trays of smoked macaroni and cheese, baked beans, and jalapeno slaw for $35. The delivery fee is $25, FYI. Call 602-466-5462 to arrange a delivery or pick-up order.

Tres Kitchen and Bar 7192 South Price Road, Tempe



Tres Kitchen and Bar spotlights 10 full days of specials and events from Saturday, December 8, through Thursday, December 19. Some of the special items include tres leches cheesecake with chocolate, paella, Cornish hens, calamari, and other desserts and entrees. For reservations, call 480-897-5300.

EXPAND French master chef Jean-Christophe Gros is serving a three-course, prix-fixe Christmas wine-paired dinner at Voila French Bistro. Voila French Bistro

Voila French Bistro 10135 East Vía Linda, Scottsdale



On Sunday, December 15, Voila French Bistro is serving a three-course, prix-fixe Christmas dinner with a wine pairing. The menu includes salmon, scallops, mussels, and cod served over leeks or quail Wellington with a porcini mushroom sauce. Dessert includes a chocolate macaron with ganache. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. and costs $79 per person. Reservations are required and can be made at 480-614-5600.

ZuZu 6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale



On Christmas evening from 4 to 9 p.m., ZuZu is celebrating the holiday with a special starter buffet, followed by entrees ranging from Maple Leaf Farm duck breast to slow-braised pork, and finishing with a dessert buffet with everything from pecan chocolate pie to a peppermint mocha Swiss roll. Dinner is $56 to $79 per person depending on entree selection, or $22 for children 12 and under. Reservations are required and can be made at 480-421-7997.