How to Make a Smokable Bowl Out of Common Produce

Many of the old weed rules are out the window in these times of social distancing. Pipes and bongs shouldn’t be shared. Do not pass the joint after puffing twice. You shouldn’t even be close enough to pass at all. All the coronavirus caution means it’s a good time to be constructing one-off pieces out of produce — as long

as you have a surplus of food. Open some windows and remove your face mask. Here’s how to make a bowl out of fruits and vegetables we hope you have on hand.

Apple

It’s a classic for a reason: The apple is the perfect fruit for pipe-making.

First, cut the top of the apple around the stem. This will act as the bowl for your herb. Then, use a narrow pen to create a hole from the top down to the center of the fruit. Take out the pen and use it to make a hole from the side of the apple into the center, and another chamber to the side of the mouthpiece for your carb.

Picture yourself with a crisp Granny Smith in one hand and a lighter in the other. Spark it up, put your lips on the bright green apple, and inhale as the smoke snakes its way into your lungs. There is a hint of sweetness just before the high begins to set in. Take a few bites out of the remainder of the apple when you’re done smoking. We don’t want to waste.

EXPAND There are more creative ways to use this beloved fruit. Nur Afni Setiyaningrum / Unsplash

Avocado

Spare us your “millennials and avocado toast” joke. There are more creative ways to use this beloved fruit.

Begin by making a hole at the top of the avocado going through to the center. Then, form your carb by making

a cut on the side. Next, create another hole toward the top of the avocado, above the pit, for your bowl. If you try this with a mushy avocado that’s been sitting in your fridge for a month, you will definitely end up with brown, herby guac.

EXPAND Yet another use for the sweet potato. Jenny Dettrick

Sweet Potato or Yam

You should be able to fashion similar pipes out of a sweet potato or yam, due to their mostly indistinguishable texture.

First, cut off one end of the sweet potato so that you can place it flat on the counter. Slice the other end a couple of inches from the top (you want enough surface area to make a bowl). Take a small knife and cut a bowl into the top, then stick a pen through to the center of the sweet potato. Make a hole on the side that connects to the center for your mouthpiece, and another for the carb. Who said sweet potatoes were only good for Thanksgiving casseroles?

EXPAND Discover a pear as the pipe bowl the Gods intended it to be. Debby Hudson / Unsplash

Pear

Rick Ross allegedly loves pears and partially attributed over 100 pounds of weight loss to them in 2014. While we can’t promise you identical results, we may be able to spark a love affair with this underrated fruit. Look at a pear horizontally to discover that it is a pipe bowl sent from the gods.

Create a hole in the middle of the pear to begin. This will be your bowl. Make another hole at the top of the pear which connects to the first one. Bore a chamber to the side of the bowl for the carb and make sure all three holes connect. After your first hit, you might be compelled to exclaim, “Shout out to all the pears,” like Ross did in a random Vine video. Embrace this feeling.