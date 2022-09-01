Your Guide to Metro Phoenix's Food and Drink Events Happening This September

Thursday, September 1
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Multiple Locations
nothingbundtcakes.com
The first 250 guests at Nothing Bundt Cakes locations will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, as the bakery turns 25 years old. There's also an online contest where one lucky person will win a $25,000 birthday celebration planned by a celebrity party planning company, with 25 runner-ups receiving a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card. You can enter the contest by submitting a photo and description of your favorite birthday memory. Entries will be accepted through September 25.
Friday, September 2 through Friday, September 30
Joe's Farm Grill
3000 East Ray Road, Gilbert
480-563-4745
joesfarmgrill.com
Saturday, September 3
LOOK Dine-In Cinemas
1 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler
480-608-4191
lookcinemas.comLOOK Dine-In Cinemas in Chandler is marking National Cinema Day by giving moviegoers $3 small popcorn portions and $3 soft drinks. Movies that day for all showtimes and in all formats will also be $3 per person.
Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4
Amadio Ranch 4701 West Dobbins Road, Laveen Village
602-791-9633
www.amadioranch.com
Family-owned Amadio Ranch is hosting its second annual Hatch Chile Festival. Get your fresh roasted green chiles directly from Hatch, New Mexico plus visit food trucks and vendors. The festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday, September 4
929 East Pierce Street
602-495-1111
welcomediner.net
You're encouraged to eat with your hands, right off the table, at Welcome Diner's shrimp boil. Wren House Brewing, McClendon's Select, Schreiner's Sausage, and Nelson's Meat and Fish will also be participating. The $40 tickets (plus fees) includes one seat, the shrimp boil, fixings, and two beers.
Thursday, September 8
Belly Kitchen and Bar
3150 East Ray Road, Gilbert, #180
480-500-6464
bellyphx.com
Belly Kitchen and Bar is one of the host of new restaurants coming to Gilbert's Epicenter. The Japanese, Thai, and Vietnamese-inspired eatery has already found success in Phoenix. Belly will be exploring new dishes at its East Valley location plus a completely new lunch menu. The restaurant will welcome its first customers on Thursday, September 8.
Monday, September 12 to Saturday, September 17
Batch Cookie Shop
1495 North Higley Road, Gilbert, #107
1495 North Higley Road, Gilbert, #107
480-818-6454International Chocolate Day is September 12, but Batch Cookie Shop in Gilbert is making it a week-long celebration. Four chocolate-centric cookies, including Chocolate Buttercream, Chocolate Lava, Chocolate Peanut Butter Dream, and Joyful Almond, will be around for the week in addition to the regular offerings. Plus on Tuesday you can buy one cookie and get one free, with a limit of three.
batchcookieshop.com
batchcookieshop.com
Tuesday, September 13
Christopher's at Wrigley Mansion
2501 East Telawa Trail
602-522-2344
wrigleymansion.com/christophersChef Mark Tarbell will be the guest sommelier for this wine series event at Christopher's at Wrigley Mansion. Tarbell has a background working at Michelin-starred restaurants and opened up the award-winning Tarbell's Restaurant in Phoenix in 1994. The reception will start at 6:30 p.m. with dinner to follow. It's $499 per person, and you can prepay online to reserve your spot.
Friday, September 16
Found:RE Contemporary
1100 North Central Avenue
602-875-8000
foundrehotels.com/contemporaryFound:RE Contemporary art gallery is hosting a night of glass etching and wine tasting led by guest artist Cundiff Crafts and Creations. Choose between two or four glasses, the style of wine or pint, plus a variety of designs. There will also be a wine tasting and food and beverages available from Match Market & Bar. Show your ticket to receive 15 percent off your purchase.
Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 25
Queen Creek Olive Mill
25062 South Meridian Road, Queen Creek
480-888-9290
queencreekolivemill.com
The ninth annual Garlic Fest is back at Queen Creek Olive Mill, lasting just over a week. Watch cooking demos, play games in the grove, purchase garlic products and accessories, and more. Del Piero Kitchen will have a daily garlic-inspired menu plus the beer and wine garden will be open on the weekend. The event is free to attend with no reservations required.
Saturday, September 17
Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows
5445 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale
480-624-5458
www.mountainshadows.com/dining/hearth
Learn all about bourbon during this history lesson and tasting, paired with a light nosh at Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows. Space is limited to 20 guests, with a maximum party size of eight. Tickets cost $39.
Saturday, September 17
Match Market and Bar at Found:Re Phoenix
602-875-8000
foundrehotels.com/match
Found:RE Phoenix and Compa Spirits are teaming up for a four-course mezcal pairing dinner, with dishes prepared by executive chef Shane Jackson with tastings from Erstwhile Mezcal, a woman-led socially conscious distillery. Examples of courses include a fresh corn porridge with a mezcal-cured quail egg, wild mushrooms, agave roasted peppers, and chapulines, and lamb shank barbacoa with habanero, clove, gremolata, and sour orange. The event costs $159 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
Friday, September 23 to October, 30 (Thursdays through Sundays)
Arizona State Fairgrounds
1826 West McDowell Road
602-252-6771
azstatefair.comThe Arizona State Fair has been entertaining Arizonans for over a century and it's back again this year for some more fun. Chow down on all the fried food on a stick you can eat, listen to musical acts, and take a ride on the Ferris wheel. Tickets are $15 for those age 8 and up.
International Poke DayMonday, September 26 to Wednesday, September 28
Koibito PokeMultiple Locations
koibitopoke.com
International Poke Day is September 28, but Koibito Poke is beginning the celebration early. During the celebration, the first 10 customers at each location will receive exclusive gifts, plus guests will have a chance to win free poké for a year (some restrictions do apply). Additionally over at the Koibito Poke Waterfront location, you can enjoy a special sake, beer, and wine tasting.