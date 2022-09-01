Support Us

Your Guide to Metro Phoenix's Food and Drink Events Happening This September

September 1, 2022 6:30AM

This year's Arizona State Fair awaits.
This year's Arizona State Fair awaits.
We've reached the beginning of the month again, so here's a brand new list of food and drink events to fill the calendar. Like cake? There's an event for that. How about garlic? We have that too, plus a shrimp boil, green chile festival, mescal pairing dinner, and more. Here's where to eat, drink, and be merry in metro Phoenix this September.
click to enlarge
Be one of the first 250 people at your nearest Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery on Sept. 1 to get a free Confetti Bundtlet. The cake giveaway is a celebration of the company’s 25th birthday.
Nothing Bundt Cakes
25th Birthday Celebration
Thursday, September 1
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Multiple Locations
nothingbundtcakes.com
The first 250 guests at Nothing Bundt Cakes locations will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, as the bakery turns 25 years old. There's also an online contest where one lucky person will win a $25,000 birthday celebration planned by a celebrity party planning company, with 25 runner-ups receiving a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card. You can enter the contest by submitting a photo and description of your favorite birthday memory. Entries will be accepted through September 25.
click to enlarge
The Loco Moco dog is Hawaiian comfort food reimagined.
Tim Fox
Hot Dog Days Extravaganza
Friday, September 2 through Friday, September 30
Joe's Farm Grill
3000 East Ray Road, Gilbert
480-563-4745
joesfarmgrill.com
Stop by Joe's Farm Grill for a hot dog and sausage extravaganza. It's $13 for one or $19 for two, of the same kind or mix and match. There's the Dynamite Dog, a Schreiner's spicy pork hot link slathered with scorpion pepper and habanero cream cheese, topped with hand-breaded fried chillito peppers and sweet-hot pepper jelly. The Loco Moco Dog sounds intriguing, with the classic Hawaiian comfort food of a burger patty topped with an oozing fried sunny-side up egg and rich homemade brown gravy, all on top of sticky rice, an open-faced, buttered grilled bun, and a split grilled hot dog. The dog days of summer aren't over yet.
click to enlarge
Popcorn and the movie theater go hand in hand.
Phoenix New Times Archive
National Cinema Day
Saturday, September 3
LOOK Dine-In Cinemas
1 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler
480-608-4191
lookcinemas.com
LOOK Dine-In Cinemas in Chandler is marking National Cinema Day by giving moviegoers $3 small popcorn portions and $3 soft drinks. Movies that day for all showtimes and in all formats will also be $3 per person.
click to enlarge
Chile-roasting is part of the fun at Amadio Ranch.
Melissa Fossum
Green Chile Festival
Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4
Amadio Ranch 4701 West Dobbins Road, Laveen Village
602-791-9633
www.amadioranch.com
Family-owned Amadio Ranch is hosting its second annual Hatch Chile Festival. Get your fresh roasted green chiles directly from Hatch, New Mexico plus visit food trucks and vendors. The festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
click to enlarge
Pots of shrimp, potatoes, sausage, and corn will be dumped right on your table at Welcome Diner.
Jackie Mercandetti
Welcome Diner Shrimp Boil
Sunday, September 4
929 East Pierce Street
602-495-1111
welcomediner.net
You're encouraged to eat with your hands, right off the table, at Welcome Diner's shrimp boil. Wren House Brewing, McClendon's Select, Schreiner's Sausage, and Nelson's Meat and Fish will also be participating. The $40 tickets (plus fees) includes one seat, the shrimp boil, fixings, and two beers.
click to enlarge
Belly Kitchen and Bar opens to the public on Thursday, September 8, at 5 p.m.
Epicenter
Grand Opening
Thursday, September 8
Belly Kitchen and Bar
3150 East Ray Road, Gilbert, #180
480-500-6464
bellyphx.com
Belly Kitchen and Bar is one of the host of new restaurants coming to Gilbert's Epicenter. The Japanese, Thai, and Vietnamese-inspired eatery has already found success in Phoenix. Belly will be exploring new dishes at its East Valley location plus a completely new lunch menu. The restaurant will welcome its first customers on Thursday, September 8.

click to enlarge
Chocolate buttercream cookies will be on special at Batch Cookie Shop.
Batch Cookie Shop
International Chocolate Day
Monday, September 12 to Saturday, September 17
Batch Cookie Shop
1495 North Higley Road, Gilbert, #107
480-818-6454
batchcookieshop.com
International Chocolate Day is September 12, but Batch Cookie Shop in Gilbert is making it a week-long celebration. Four chocolate-centric cookies, including Chocolate Buttercream, Chocolate Lava, Chocolate Peanut Butter Dream, and Joyful Almond, will be around for the week in addition to the regular offerings. Plus on Tuesday you can buy one cookie and get one free, with a limit of three.
click to enlarge
Christopher's is the perfect place to be wine and dined.
Christopher's at Wrigley Mansion
Meet the Somm Wine Dinner Series
Tuesday, September 13
Christopher's at Wrigley Mansion
2501 East Telawa Trail
602-522-2344
wrigleymansion.com/christophers
Chef Mark Tarbell will be the guest sommelier for this wine series event at Christopher's at Wrigley Mansion. Tarbell has a background working at Michelin-starred restaurants and opened up the award-winning Tarbell's Restaurant in Phoenix in 1994. The reception will start at 6:30 p.m. with dinner to follow. It's $499 per person, and you can prepay online to reserve your spot.
click to enlarge
Create your own glass etchings and taste some wine at Found:RE Contemporary's event.
Match Market & Bar
Glass Etching and Wine Tasting
Friday, September 16
Found:RE Contemporary
1100 North Central Avenue
602-875-8000
foundrehotels.com/contemporary
Found:RE Contemporary art gallery is hosting a night of glass etching and wine tasting led by guest artist Cundiff Crafts and Creations. Choose between two or four glasses, the style of wine or pint, plus a variety of designs. There will also be a wine tasting and food and beverages available from Match Market & Bar. Show your ticket to receive 15 percent off your purchase.
click to enlarge
Stock up on Queen Creek Olive Mill's best-selling roasted garlic olive oil and other garlic products.
Queen Creek Olive Mill
Garlic Fest
Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 25
Queen Creek Olive Mill
25062 South Meridian Road, Queen Creek
480-888-9290
queencreekolivemill.com
The ninth annual Garlic Fest is back at Queen Creek Olive Mill, lasting just over a week. Watch cooking demos, play games in the grove, purchase garlic products and accessories, and more. Del Piero Kitchen will have a daily garlic-inspired menu plus the beer and wine garden will be open on the weekend. The event is free to attend with no reservations required.
click to enlarge
Learn what's new with bourbon during Hearth '61's sipping seminar.
Mountain Shadows
Spirited Sipping Seminar
Saturday, September 17
Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows
5445 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale
480-624-5458
www.mountainshadows.com/dining/hearth
Learn all about bourbon during this history lesson and tasting, paired with a light nosh at Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows. Space is limited to 20 guests, with a maximum party size of eight. Tickets cost $39.
click to enlarge
Stop by Found:RE Phoenix's for some tasty mezcal and food pairings.
Found:RE Hotel
Four-Course Mezcal Pairing Dinner
Saturday, September 17
Match Market and Bar at Found:Re Phoenix
602-875-8000
foundrehotels.com/match
Found:RE Phoenix and Compa Spirits are teaming up for a four-course mezcal pairing dinner, with dishes prepared by executive chef Shane Jackson with tastings from Erstwhile Mezcal, a woman-led socially conscious distillery. Examples of courses include a fresh corn porridge with a mezcal-cured quail egg, wild mushrooms, agave roasted peppers, and chapulines, and lamb shank barbacoa with habanero, clove, gremolata, and sour orange. The event costs $159 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

click to enlarge
Cardinali Family Concessions' famous deep-fried watermelon.
Melissa Fossum
Arizona State Fair
Friday, September 23 to October, 30 (Thursdays through Sundays)
Arizona State Fairgrounds
1826 West McDowell Road
602-252-6771
azstatefair.com
The Arizona State Fair has been entertaining Arizonans for over a century and it's back again this year for some more fun. Chow down on all the fried food on a stick you can eat, listen to musical acts, and take a ride on the Ferris wheel. Tickets are $15 for those age 8 and up.
click to enlarge
The colors of the rainbow in a poké bowl.
Koibito Poké
International Poke Day
Monday, September 26 to Wednesday, September 28
Koibito Poke
Multiple Locations
koibitopoke.com
International Poke Day is September 28, but Koibito Poke is beginning the celebration early. During the celebration, the first 10 customers at each location will receive exclusive gifts, plus guests will have a chance to win free poké for a year (some restrictions do apply). Additionally over at the Koibito Poke Waterfront location, you can enjoy a special sake, beer, and wine tasting.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Julie Levin is a writer, digital specialist, and an on-air news radio anchor. When she's not behind the scenes or mid broadcast, she's trying new eateries and bars or meeting up with as many friends as possible in one day (usually socializing around food). A self-proclaimed history geek, she also enjoys reading menus and watching food shows with her fiancé. They're working on visiting every place on their master list of Arizona restaurants.

Phoenix New Times 9.1.2022

