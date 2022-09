Your Guide to Metro Phoenix's Food and Drink Events Happening This September

click to enlarge Be one of the first 250 people at your nearest Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery on Sept. 1 to get a free Confetti Bundtlet. The cake giveaway is a celebration of the company’s 25th birthday. Nothing Bundt Cakes

International Poke Day is September 28, but Koibito Poke is beginning the celebration early. During the celebration, the first 10 customers at each location will receive exclusive gifts, plus guests will have a chance to win free poké for a year (some restrictions do apply). Additionally over at the Koibito Poke Waterfront location, you can enjoy a special sake, beer, and wine tasting.

We've reached the beginning of the month again, so here's a brand new list of food and drink events to fill the calendar. Like cake? There's an event for that. How about garlic? We have that too, plus a shrimp boil, green chile festival, mescal pairing dinner, and more. Here's where to eat, drink, and be merry in metro Phoenix this September.The first 250 guests at Nothing Bundt Cakes locations will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, as the bakery turns 25 years old. There's also an online contest where one lucky person will win a $25,000 birthday celebration planned by a celebrity party planning company, with 25 runner-ups receiving a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card. You can enter the contest by submitting a photo and description of your favorite birthday memory. Entries will be accepted through September 25.Stop by Joe's Farm Grill for a hot dog and sausage extravaganza. It's $13 for one or $19 for two, of the same kind or mix and match. There's the Dynamite Dog, a Schreiner's spicy pork hot link slathered with scorpion pepper and habanero cream cheese, topped with hand-breaded fried chillito peppers and sweet-hot pepper jelly. The Loco Moco Dog sounds intriguing, with the classic Hawaiian comfort food of a burger patty topped with an oozing fried sunny-side up egg and rich homemade brown gravy, all on top of sticky rice, an open-faced, buttered grilled bun, and a split grilled hot dog. The dog days of summer aren't over yet. LOOK Dine-In Cinemas in Chandler is marking National Cinema Day by giving moviegoers $3 small popcorn portions and $3 soft drinks. Movies that day for all showtimes and in all formats will also be $3 per person.Family-owned Amadio Ranch is hosting its second annual Hatch Chile Festival. Get your fresh roasted green chiles directly from Hatch, New Mexico plus visit food trucks and vendors. The festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.You're encouraged to eat with your hands, right off the table, at Welcome Diner's shrimp boil. Wren House Brewing, McClendon's Select, Schreiner's Sausage, and Nelson's Meat and Fish will also be participating. The $40 tickets (plus fees) includes one seat, the shrimp boil, fixings, and two beers. Belly Kitchen and Bar is one of the host of new restaurants coming to Gilbert's Epicenter. The Japanese, Thai, and Vietnamese-inspired eatery has already found success in Phoenix. Belly will be exploring new dishes at its East Valley location plus a completely new lunch menu. The restaurant will welcome its first customers on Thursday, September 8.International Chocolate Day is September 12, but Batch Cookie Shop in Gilbert is making it a week-long celebration. Four chocolate-centric cookies, including Chocolate Buttercream, Chocolate Lava, Chocolate Peanut Butter Dream, and Joyful Almond, will be around for the week in addition to the regular offerings. Plus on Tuesday you can buy one cookie and get one free, with a limit of three.Chef Mark Tarbell will be the guest sommelier for this wine series event at Christopher's at Wrigley Mansion . Tarbell has a background working at Michelin-starred restaurants and opened up the award-winning Tarbell's Restaurant in Phoenix in 1994. The reception will start at 6:30 p.m. with dinner to follow. It's $499 per person, and you can prepay online to reserve your spot. Found:RE Contemporary art gallery is hosting a night of glass etching and wine tasting led by guest artist Cundiff Crafts and Creations. Choose between two or four glasses, the style of wine or pint, plus a variety of designs. There will also be a wine tasting and food and beverages available from Match Market & Bar. Show your ticket to receive 15 percent off your purchase.The ninth annual Garlic Fest is back at Queen Creek Olive Mill , lasting just over a week. Watch cooking demos, play games in the grove, purchase garlic products and accessories, and more. Del Piero Kitchen will have a daily garlic-inspired menu plus the beer and wine garden will be open on the weekend. The event is free to attend with no reservations required.Learn all about bourbon during this history lesson and tasting, paired with a light nosh at Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows. Space is limited to 20 guests, with a maximum party size of eight. Tickets cost $39. Found:RE Phoenix and Compa Spirits are teaming up for a four-course mezcal pairing dinner, with dishes prepared by executive chef Shane Jackson with tastings from Erstwhile Mezcal, a woman-led socially conscious distillery. Examples of courses include a fresh corn porridge with a mezcal-cured quail egg, wild mushrooms, agave roasted peppers, and chapulines, and lamb shank barbacoa with habanero, clove, gremolata, and sour orange. The event costs $159 per person, plus tax and gratuity.The Arizona State Fair has been entertaining Arizonans for over a century and it's back again this year for some more fun. Chow down on all the fried food on a stick you can eat, listen to musical acts, and take a ride on the Ferris wheel. Tickets are $15 for those age 8 and up.