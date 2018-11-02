These Are the 5 Best S'Mores in Metro Phoenix

The taste of freshly roasted s’mores is the taste of autumn at its finest. A simple recipe of graham crackers and chocolate sandwiching a marshmallow, s’mores are as good as it gets. Although you can easily make this classic over an open fire (or even in your microwave), there are several Phoenix hotspots that have created their own rendition worth tasting. Here are some of our favorites.

Gourmet S’mores at the Toasted Mallow

1034 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert

Specializing in gourmet s’mores and marshmallows, the Toasted Mallow — which opened as Fluff It Marshmallow in 2014 — should be included on your fall bucket list. Imagine a freshly toasted marshmallow inside a graham cracker or cookie bowl, topped with chocolate ganache. For those who aren’t fans of the original s’mores flavor, the Toasted Mallow has quite the selection of other temptations, including “the grasshopper” with a mint marshmallow, Andes mints, and chocolate ganache, or “the peanut butter cup,” with a peanut butter marshmallow, Reese's peanut butter cups, and chocolate and peanut butter ganache. This popular dessert is in limited supply and quickly sells out.

The s’mores cupcake at Urban Cookies and Bakeshop Urban Cookies and Bakeshop