These Are the 5 Best S'Mores in Metro Phoenix

The taste of freshly roasted s’mores is the taste of autumn at its finest. A simple recipe of graham crackers and chocolate sandwiching a marshmallow, s’mores are as good as it gets. Although you can easily make this classic over an open fire (or even in your microwave), there are several Phoenix hotspots that have created their own rendition worth tasting. Here are some of our favorites.
Gourmet S’mores at the Toasted Mallow
1034 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert
Specializing in gourmet s’mores and marshmallows, the Toasted Mallow — which opened as Fluff It Marshmallow in 2014 — should be included on your fall bucket list. Imagine a freshly toasted marshmallow inside a graham cracker or cookie bowl, topped with chocolate ganache. For those who aren’t fans of the original s’mores flavor, the Toasted Mallow has quite the selection of other temptations, including “the grasshopper” with a mint marshmallow, Andes mints, and chocolate ganache, or “the peanut butter cup,” with a peanut butter marshmallow, Reese's peanut butter cups, and chocolate and peanut butter ganache. This popular dessert is in limited supply and quickly sells out.
The S’mores Cupcake at Urban Cookies and Bakeshop
2325 North Seventh Street,
Urban Cookies makes sure passersby don’t forget about the satisfaction that comes with biting into a sweet cupcake. Yes, they have banana split, mint chocolate chip, and Neapolitan cupcakes in honor of popular ice cream flavors, but their s’mores cupcake is a seasonal favorite. Unlike something you can get from bakery ATMs, this fluffy chocolate cake is topped with a light marshmallow buttercream that this is then bruléed to perfection. No different from their other cupcakes, this one looks so perfect that you may want to take a snapshot for Instagram…or just delve right in.
The S’mores Cookie at Proof Located in The Four Seasons
10600 East
Crescent Moon Drive, Scottsdale
Proof, an American canteen located at The Four Seasons resort, has its very own bakeshop. Among its cakes, pies, ice cream, milkshakes, and candy, guests can also find traditional and specialty cookies. Their s’mores cookie is a fresh twist on the chocolate chip cookie, but sprinkled with graham cracker crumbs and melted marshmallows, and served warm. Because of its popularity, patrons at Proof can order it all year round.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Campfire S’mores Sundae at Sweet Republic
9160 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
6054 North 16th Street
The campfire s’mores sundae is nothing short of spectacular, except if you could be eating it while watching a fireworks display. Sweet Republic is known for their large variety of intriguing flavors that appeal to all palate profiles. The sundae is prepared in a waffle cone bowl, with Belgian chocolate ice cream covered in whipped cream, drizzled in hot fudge, and topped with a roasted marshmallows. With the shop's late-night hours and delivery option, this sundae could be the perfect nightcap.
S’mores and Stargazing at Mowry & Cotton located in The Phoenician
6000 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale
Think of charred chicken wings or a juicy burger and crispy potatoes followed by a sweet treat under the stars at The Phoenician. Escorted to an open fire, and provided with graham crackers, Hershey’s chocolate and marshmallows, guests have all the necessities to prepare either a lightly browned or perfectly charcoaled marshmallow and create their own s’more. Enjoy every morsel with complimentary telescopes and a guided tour of the galaxy by a local astronomer.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!