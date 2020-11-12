The Miracle Pop-up Is Coming to Floor 13 Rooftop Bar in Downtown Phoenix This Year

Miracle, a cocktail bar concept that pops up in various cities around the holidays, returns to Phoenix this month.

In 2018 and 2019, Miracle set up shop inside Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails in downtown Phoenix. This year, it's moved a couple of blocks north, and up, to Floor 13 Rooftop Bar at the Hilton Garden Inn downtown.

Miracle at Floor 13 officially opens next week — 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, to be exact.

What to expect, besides excellent views and a ton of winter-wonderland decor? Holiday drinks, for one: Cocktails on the menu range from $10 to $20 and include the Fruitcake Flip (brandy, rum, amaretto, cherry bitters, whole egg, and, obviously, fruitcake) and the Bad Santa (mulled red wine, port, orange liqueur, and just “Christmas spices”).

Other cutely named drinks include the SanTaRex, the Jolly Koala, and the On Dasher. The Christmas Carol Barrel — tequila, coffee liqueur, dry curacao, and spiced chocolate — sounds like the most fun.

Miracle at Floor 13 hours are 5 to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday (no Sundays).

Tell your Lyft driver to head to 15 East Monroe Street. And for more information, see the Miracle at Floor 13 web page.