Here Are the Most Read Food and Drink Stories of 2019 … So Far

As our triple-digit Friday hinted, we’re edging into the warmer days of mid-year. Yes, despite maybe getting Happy New Year’d as recently as March, we’re in fact one-third into 2019.

But it’s been a hell of a year so far for the Phoenix food world — and we can prove it. From food festivals to government shutdowns and MAGA hat controversies, hot chicken to hotter Scottsdale restaurants, here are the top 10 most-read food stories so far in 2019.

Top 10 Stories of 2019

We've got the don't-miss dining destinations in Old Town and central Scottsdale.

10 Best Italian Restaurants in Metro Phoenix

Where to go for pizza, pasta, and more.

Best of Phoenix 2018: These Are Metro Phoenix's Best Restaurants

There is no shortage of choices.

10 Best Breakfast Spots in Greater Phoenix

Start your day off right with a meal at one of these best breakfast spots in metro Phoenix.

EXPAND Talavera's ice cream was a huge talking point of the day at Devour 2019. Jacob Tyler Dunn

36 Phoenix Food and Drink Festivals Happening in Spring 2019

Will you get to all 36?

MAGA Hat Controversy Comes to Jobot Coffee & Bar in Roosevelt Row

Checking out the MAGA controversy at Jobot Coffee & Bar.

11 Best Chinese Restaurants in Metro Phoenix

Okay, so we don't have a Chinatown. But that doesn't mean you can't find delicious and authentic Chinese food in metro Phoenix.

A Nashville-Style Hot Chicken Joint Walks Into Phoenix

Larry White, founder of Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles, has opened a hot chicken restaurant in the heart of downtown.

11 Best Fried Chicken Joints in the Valley

Crispy, crunchy, salty, juicy, delicious.

EXPAND Cibo is a highlight of downtown Phoenix-area dining, and one of the best patios in town. Jacob Tyler Dunn

15 Best Restaurant Patios for Outdoor Dining in Metro Phoenix

We are lucky to have such mild and sunny seasons here in metro Phoenix.Here are 15 of our best patios for outdoor eating.

Unpaid Federal Employees Enjoying Free Meals at Barrio Café

Coming in at number 14: Show your $0 paycheck, and Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza will give you a free meal.