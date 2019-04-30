Here Are the Most Read Food and Drink Stories of 2019 … So Far

As our triple-digit Friday hinted, we’re edging into the warmer days of mid-year. Yes, despite maybe getting Happy New Year’d as recently as March, we’re in fact one-third into 2019.
But it’s been a hell of a year so far for the Phoenix food world — and we can prove it. From food festivals to government shutdowns and MAGA hat controversies, hot chicken to hotter Scottsdale restaurants, here are the top 10 most-read food stories so far in 2019.
Top 10 Stories of 201911 Best Restaurants in Scottsdale Right Now
We've got the don't-miss dining destinations in Old Town and central Scottsdale.
10 Best Italian Restaurants in Metro Phoenix
Where to go for pizza, pasta, and more.
Best of Phoenix 2018: These Are Metro Phoenix's Best Restaurants
There is no shortage of choices.
10 Best Breakfast Spots in Greater Phoenix
Start your day off right with a meal at one of these best breakfast spots in metro Phoenix.
36 Phoenix Food and Drink Festivals Happening in Spring 2019
Will you get to all 36?
MAGA Hat Controversy Comes to Jobot Coffee & Bar in Roosevelt Row
Checking out the MAGA controversy at Jobot Coffee & Bar.
11 Best Chinese Restaurants in Metro Phoenix
Okay, so we don't have a Chinatown. But that doesn't mean you can't find delicious and authentic Chinese food in metro Phoenix.
A Nashville-Style Hot Chicken Joint Walks Into Phoenix
Larry White, founder of Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles, has opened a hot chicken restaurant in the heart of downtown.
11 Best Fried Chicken Joints in the Valley
Crispy, crunchy, salty, juicy, delicious.
15 Best Restaurant Patios for Outdoor Dining in Metro Phoenix
We are lucky to have such mild and sunny seasons here in metro Phoenix.Here are 15 of our best patios for outdoor eating.
Honorable Mention
Unpaid Federal Employees Enjoying Free Meals at Barrio Café
Coming in at number 14: Show your $0 paycheck, and Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza will give you a free meal.
