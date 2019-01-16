If You're an Unpaid Federal Employee, Your Meal Is on Barrio Cafe

Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza recently returned from a trip home to Mexico, during which she spent four hours at the United States border. She spoke with a government employee who says he loves his job — if only he were getting paid for it. This inspired Salcido Esparza to act using her own restaurant, Barrio Cafe on 16th Street, starting on day 26 of the partial government shutdown. They’re now giving away free meals to federal workers.
Starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 16, unpaid federal employers are invited to Barrio Cafe on 16th Street to order an entree and non-alcoholic beverage. All guests have to do is show their $0 net government pay stub and a matching form of identification. “There’s no restrictions; come in pick something off the menu,” Salcido Esparza says. “It’s not two tacos.” The free meal can include entrees like the Torta del Barrio, the Pollo en Mole, the Suizas, “even our steak — I don’t care.” Dessert is also on the house.
“No questions asked,” Salcido Esparza says. “We don’t care how much you make, just that you're not making anything right now.”
Salcido Esparza says she is not only a concerned citizen but a concerned business owner. Not only is she supporting those affected by the shutdown, but down the road, she says, people will remember this. “I got paid on Friday, I got to pay my bills,” she says, “but people aren't getting paid.” She says she knows what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck, and a free meal might just be what some people need.
The best thing to do for your neighbor for your neighbor is share your goods,” she says. “I think it’s important that we support each other.”
Salcido Esparza says she wants to show love to the community that loves her back, so the free meals will continue as long as the shutdown does, or at least, “until I go broke.”
