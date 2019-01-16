If You're an Unpaid Federal Employee, Your Meal Is on Barrio Cafe

Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza recently returned from a trip home to Mexico, during which she spent four hours at the United States border. She spoke with a government employee who says he loves his job — if only he were getting paid for it. This inspired Salcido Esparza to act using her own restaurant, Barrio Cafe on 16th Street, starting on day 26 of the partial government shutdown. They’re now giving away free meals to federal workers.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 16, unpaid federal employers are invited to Barrio Cafe on 16th Street to order an entree and non-alcoholic beverage. All guests have to do is show their $0 net government pay stub and a matching form of identification. “There’s no restrictions; come in pick something off the menu,” Salcido Esparza says. “It’s not two tacos.” The free meal can include entrees like the Torta del Barrio, the Pollo en Mole, the Suizas, “even our steak — I don’t care.” Dessert is also on the house.