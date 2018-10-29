 


Tamara Stanger, now of Cotton & Copper, made Pie Social's winning Hibiscus Vinegar Pie in 2017.
Tamara Stanger, now of Cotton & Copper, made Pie Social's winning Hibiscus Vinegar Pie in 2017.
Melissa Fossum

These Pies Aren't Square: Expected the Unexpected at Pie Social 2018

Chow Bella | October 29, 2018 | 6:30am
AA

You'll find much more than your grandmother's apple pie on the ninth annual Pie Social.

For instance, last year, chef Tamara Stanger, now of Cotton & Copper, dominated the competition, winning most creative, most memorable, people's choice, and best in show.

Her entry: a hibiscus vinegar pie. How did she even think of that?

Anyway, expect the unexpected when the area's best pie-makers gather on Sunday, November 4, at Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix.

Stanger will be back to defend her titles against bakers from Cartel Coffee Lab, Chico Malo, Copper Blues,  The Dressing Room, Handlebar Diner, Match Restaurant & Lounge, Matilda’s Pastries by Design, Nocawich, Ollie Vaughn’s, Social Hall, and Welcome Chicken + Donuts.

Filling fans will also get to sample the flavors of amateur chef creations provided by the Arizona School for the Arts.

Bar Flies, the popular downtown Phoenix-based live storytelling series, will host a special presentation of Shoo Flies, the sister version of their narrative performance at Pie Social, according to a press release from the organizers.  There will also be a live performance provided the The Nash, recognized by Downbeat magazine as one of the top jazz clubs in the country.

Pie Social 2018, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday November 4, at Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 West Culver Street; admission is free; tasting tickets are five for $15. Proceeds will benefit Roosevelt Row CDC.

