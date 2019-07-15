 


4
The view from the Gordon Biersch balcony in downtown Tempe.EXPAND
The view from the Gordon Biersch balcony in downtown Tempe.
Lauren Cusimano

Now Closed: Gordon Biersch Tempe and Scottsdale’s Pig & Pickle

Lauren Cusimano | July 15, 2019 | 8:00am
Summer sees many eateries shorten hours or shutter for the warmer months, while others just close — not to come back from vacation. In the first-half of July 2019 alone, we’ve seen some stalwarts of the Valley drinking and dining scene say goodbye for good.

The downtown Tempe brewpub, Gordon Biersch, has been a three-story mainstay at the northwest corner of Mill Avenue and Fifth Street for almost two decades. The 19-year-old wraparound balcony restaurant, which offered Germany beer and New Orleans-style fare, has closed.

Not completely surprising, however, as a Scottsdale location of Gordon Biersch closed after 11 years of operation in April. No more can you sit upon the balcony, sipping a pint of Hefeweizen, while overlooking Mill Avenue and the historic Laird & Dines Drugstore structure — one of the best views of the city in town. Or was.

Just two locations of Gordon Biersh remain — SanTan Village in Gilbert and at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.

And earlier, Scottsdale gastropub Pig & Pickle, which we’ve highlighted for the imaginative menu, beer list, and massive tater tots, also closed down because of a landlord dispute.

Pig & Pickle had been housed in its strip mall setting at the northwest corner of Hayden and Thomas roads for almost seven years. Chef Keenan Bosworth, formerly of Atlas Bistro along with since-left chef Joshua Riesner, had opened the place in 2012.

A full recap of July’s openings and closings is coming in early August.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

