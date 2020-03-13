 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
The first-ever Gem City Sours & Ciders Festival has been postponed until fall — as have many Valley food and drink events.EXPAND
The first-ever Gem City Sours & Ciders Festival has been postponed until fall — as have many Valley food and drink events.
Gem City Sours & Ciders Festival

Phoenix-Area Food Festivals and Events Affected by The Coronavirus

Lauren Cusimano | March 13, 2020 | 1:32pm
AA

Throughout the Valley, food festivals and events are being postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus. Below is a running list of Phoenix food and drink events that have been affected. (Are we missing an event? Let us know by emailing lauren.cusimano@newtimes.com.)

Italian Festival of Arizona

The seventh annual Italian Festival of Arizona, which was to take place on Jackson Street in downtown Phoenix on March 14 and 15, has been postponed.

Attention! With the unfortunate turn of events related to COVID-19 (coronavirus), the 7th Annual Italian Festival of Arizona slated for this weekend, March 14 and 15, will be postponed to October 17 and 18, 2020.

Arizona Aloha Festival

The Arizona Aloha Festival, which was to take place at Tempe Beach Park on March 14 and 15, has been canceled.

Taste of the World International Festival

The Taste of the World International Festival, which was to take place at SoHo63 on March 15, has been rescheduled.

In light of what we have learned in the last couple of hours, we have decided to reschedule the Taste of the World International Food Festival. This decision was not made lightly but once again we care about the safety and health of all of you and our amazing chefs.

Gilbert Pizza Festival

The Gilbert Pizza Festival, which was to take place at the Gilbert Civic Center on March 21, has been rescheduled.

Safety is always our top priority, so in response to Covid-19, we are working to reschedule the Gilbert Pizza Festival. All ticket holders will be notified of the new date within 24 hours and refunds will be available upon request.

Gem City Sours & Ciders Festival

The inaugural Gem City Sours & Ciders Festival, which was to take place at Cider Corps in downtown Mesa on March 21, has been postponed to Saturday, October 24.

Organizers at Cider Corps say the move is in response to COVID-19 concerns and CDC health and safety recommendations about large gatherings.

African Fest USA

African Fest USA 2020, which was to take place at Kiwanis Park on March 28, has been postponed.

This was an extremely difficult decision to make as we have all worked very hard to prepare for the festival and have been so excited to share the finished product with everyone. However, the health and wellbeing of our community, participants, and supporters will always be our utmost priority, and for that reason, we believe postponing the festival is the right thing to do.

Nirvana Food & Wine Festival

The 2020 Nirvana Food & Wine Festival, which was to be held at the Sanctuary on Camelback April 16 to 19, has been postponed.

As we have continued to closely follow the recommendations of health and government officials, we are making the difficult decision to postpone and reschedule Nirvana Food & Wine Festival to the Fall.


.

Arizona Polish Festival

The 17th annual Polish Festival, which was to take place at Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish on April 25 and 26, has been canceled.

The 2020 James Beard Awards

The annual James Beard Awards are being postponed till summer 2020 because of the coronavirus. Phoenix-area chefs, restaurants, and bar programs have 17 nominations in 10 categories.

 
Lauren Cusimano

