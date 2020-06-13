 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
The Chandler and Phoenix locations of San Tan Brewing Co., as well as Spirit House, closed on June 12 after two employees tested positive.EXPAND
The Chandler and Phoenix locations of San Tan Brewing Co., as well as Spirit House, closed on June 12 after two employees tested positive.
Lauren Cusimano

Several Phoenix-Area Restaurant Workers Have Begun to Test Positive for COVID-19

Lauren Cusimano | June 13, 2020 | 12:30pm
AA

Reports of food industry workers in greater Phoenix testing positive for coronavirus have increased from a trickle to a steady stream in recent weeks, following Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lifting stay-at-home restrictions on May 15.

On May 25, the Scottsdale-based Oregano’s Pizza Bistro announced that a staff member at its Queen Creek location had tested positive. Later that week, La Ristra New Mexican Kitchen in Gilbert made a similar announcement, though the employee had not worked since May 19, meaning there been less exposure to other staff members and customers.

Related Stories

June has seen many more such disclosures, mostly issued via social media. 

Arizona bars and eateries are not required to close if a staff member tests positive for COVID-19, but many have, again.

The Shop Beer Co. closed its tasting room on June 8 after learning a team member, who “is in good spirits and on the path to recovery,” tested positive.

Hash Kitchen in Arcadia, as well as Alo Cafe in Scottsdale, have closed and since reopened due to staff members coming into contact with someone who received a positive COVID-19 test result. The Porch, also in Arcadia, is temporarily closed as of June 11 for the same reason.

Both the downtown Chandler and Uptown Phoenix locations of San Tan Brewing Co. (as well as San Tan's tasting room Spirit House) closed on June 12 after two employees tested positive.

“We’re encouraging our employees to get tested and take additional safety precautions,” reads a statement from SanTan. “While we’re closed, all areas of our restaurants will be thoroughly sanitized. Our doors will re-open once we have ensured that it is safe to serve you again.”

This follows national news of Arizona COVID-19 cases reaching record highs, and Maricopa County reporting its worst week yet in terms of cases.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.