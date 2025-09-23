Four Phoenix cafes named among the top coffee shops in the U.S.

Now, Yelp has turned its attention to rating the best places to get caffeinated with the release of its 100 Top Coffee Shops list. Four Phoenix cafes made the cut, including one that ranked in the top 10. Here are the top spots to get a cup of joe:
A.T. Oasis Coffee & Tea Shop (#10)
4613 E. Thomas Road
Window Coffee Bar (#15)
903 W. Camelback Road
635 W. Glenrosa Ave. #109
Blue Corn Cafe & Bakery (#24)
7015 N. 58th Ave., Glendale
Homage Coffee House (#97)
7021 N. 57th Ave., Glendale
After identifying businesses in Yelp’s Coffee & Tea category, the company ranked those spots based on the number and quality of reviews. Yelp wanted to ensure that cafes from coast to coast were on the list, so a single metro area could not have more than five spots. All businesses had a passing health score, when available, as of July 8.
Dropped just ahead of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29, Yelp's list also highlighted several cafe trends, including the rise in popularity of banana bread lattes and matcha, as well as reviewers’ desire for community hangouts.
A.T. Oasis ranked highest among Phoenix cafes on Yelp’s list in part because of the traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremonies that the cafe offers on the first Saturday of the month. Aisha Tedros, who was born in Eritrea and started drinking coffee at these ceremonies at a young age, runs A.T. Oasis with her husband, Abdul Mahmoud. The couple buys coffee directly from Ethiopian farmers and roasts beans in small batches.
Among the cafe’s most popular sips is a secret-recipe ginger spice coffee and housemade chai tea. A.T. Oasis has been on Yelp’s list of the Top 25 Coffee Spots in the U.S. (#8 in 2024) and Top Coffee Shops in the U.S. and Canada (#11 in 2022).
“This morning I had the best latte of my life, hands down,” one Yelper wrote about A.T. Oasis. “The atmosphere is warm and inviting, like stumbling into a tiny, old-world shop you just don’t see much of anymore.”
Looking for more coffee and tea shops to visit around the Valley? Check out the New Times’ 10 best coffee shops.