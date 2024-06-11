 Phoenix restaurants make Yelp’s best sushi in U.S. list | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Yelp named top 100 U.S. sushi restaurants. 6 are in Phoenix

Among Yelp's Phoenix picks are two takeout spots and a restaurant that is closed.
June 11, 2024
The Salmon Crunch roll at Yutaka is a favorite.
The Salmon Crunch roll at Yutaka is a favorite. Sara Crocker
Share this:
Restaurant review site Yelp named its top 100 sushi restaurants from around the country and six Phoenix spots made the cut.

To determine the top 100, Yelp used "a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," the list reports. The number one spot went to Kauaʻi Sushi Station in Hawaii.

After Yelp crunched the numbers, here's how Phoenix stacked up:


Two of the restaurants, including Sushi Stop and the highest placing spot on the list, Sushi Friend, are designed for takeout.

The no. 56 spot, Kaizen, unfortunately closed in the time between Yelp's research and the publication of their list. And only one of the six spots, Yutaka Japanese Restaurant, overlaps with our recent, thoroughly researched list of the top 10 sushi restaurants in Phoenix.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
Phoenix chef Rene Andrade wins James Beard Award

Food & Drink News

Phoenix chef Rene Andrade wins James Beard Award

By Tirion Boan
Grease and flies: The 8 worst Phoenix restaurant violations in May

Food & Drink News

Grease and flies: The 8 worst Phoenix restaurant violations in May

By Tirion Boan
Meet the Arizona veteran making award-winning salsa

Food & Drink News

Meet the Arizona veteran making award-winning salsa

By Rudri Patel
Food truck court leaves First Friday on Roosevelt Row

Downtown Phoenix

Food truck court leaves First Friday on Roosevelt Row

By Sara Crocker
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation