Yelp named top 100 U.S. sushi restaurants. 6 are in Phoenix

To determine the top 100, Yelp used "a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," the list reports. The number one spot went to Kauaʻi Sushi Station in Hawaii.
After Yelp crunched the numbers, here's how Phoenix stacked up:
- Sushi Friend (#11)
8727 N. Central Ave.
- Khao Thai and Sushi (#46)
10855 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. #100, Scottsdale
- Kaizen PHX (#56)
Now closed
- Yutaka Japanese Restaurant (#58)
751 E. Bell Road #9
- Hi 5 Sushi (#69)
225 W. Warner Road #3, Chandler
- Sushi Stop Udon & Grill (#71)
2023 W. Guadalupe Road, Mesa
Two of the restaurants, including Sushi Stop and the highest placing spot on the list, Sushi Friend, are designed for takeout.
The no. 56 spot, Kaizen, unfortunately closed in the time between Yelp's research and the publication of their list. And only one of the six spots, Yutaka Japanese Restaurant, overlaps with our recent, thoroughly researched list of the top 10 sushi restaurants in Phoenix.