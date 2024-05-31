 Kaizen to close sushi restaurant in downtown Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
This downtown Phoenix sushi restaurant is closing. Here's what we know

The restaurant teased a "mini" version, plus potential new locations to come.
May 31, 2024
Kaizen served a Japanese and Latin fusion menu in downtown Phoenix.
Kaizen served a Japanese and Latin fusion menu in downtown Phoenix. Jackie Mercandetti Photo

Just south of the city center, customers would sip cocktails and nosh on happy hour sushi at Kaizen. But on Saturday, the modern, industrial-chic spot will serve its last tables.

Kaizen opened at Galvanize, a multi-use coworking space in 2020. Due to the pandemic, it launched first as a delivery and takeout concept before expanding into a full-service restaurant. Industry veterans Kyu Utsunomiya and Troy Watkins leaned on their experience with The Dressing Room on Roosevelt Row to weather the storm.

Chef Gustavo Munoz served a menu of sushi along with Japanese and Latin fusion dishes such as chile de arbol edamame and aguachile dressed with yuzu kosho. Gradually, as people made their way back to events, Kaizen's location made the restaurant a popular spot for dinner before a show or concert downtown.

But now, the the concept is on the move.

The restaurant made a post on its social media inviting customers to come in "to sip, savor and reminisce in our downtown Phoenix location" on Friday or Saturday. The post also explained the restaurant's next steps.

In mid-August, the owners plan to open a "mini Kaizen" inside of its sister concept, Silo, a coffee shop and cafe currently located at Tempe's Hayden Ferry Lakeside building. Silo is set to become part of the Hayden Flour Mill redevelopment project.

After that, the post teased a new home, with the possibility of multiple new locations, to come.

Conceptually Social, Utsunomiya and Watkins' hospitality company, also has plans to open a restaurant at the Phoenix Art Museum. They currently run a coffee pop-up called Temporary at the museum. Details on the new restaurant have not yet been released, but according to the museum, it is planned to open in the fall. 
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
