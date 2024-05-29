The 10 best sushi restaurants in Phoenix

Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant
2051 W. Warner Road, Suite C, Chandler
2320 S. Santan Village Parkway, #104, Gilbert The original Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant opened in 2003 after Sanae and Yoshio Otomo moved to Arizona from Japan and couldn't find a taste of home in their neighborhood. Their daughter and son-in-law have since taken the reins and continue the restaurant's tradition of serving thick cuts of fresh fish in delicious preparations. For the best sushi experience, sit at the bar and watch the masterful chefs. Order the Truffle Amberjack served with truffle oil and ponzu for a punchy, savory bite. Next, move on to some citrusy options, such as the lemon-tinted Citrus roll or Yuzu Tuna roll. If you're looking for something cooked, the kitchen also serves a full menu of Japanese dishes, including multiple variations of udon noodles. Following the Chandler restaurant's success, the family behind Shimogamo recently has opened a second location in Gilbert.
Hana Japanese Eatery
5524 N. Seventh Ave. Hana Japanese Eatery is an uptown Phoenix classic with a staunch following. Run by James Beard Award-nominated chef Lori Hashimoto, the restaurant serves much more than sushi. Hot dishes from the kitchen include steak, lobster, salmon, chicken katsu and ramen. At the sushi bar, talented chefs craft classic and signature rolls. Try the Volcano roll, which is baked and served hot; the Hana Pride roll, which trades rice for a cucumber wrap; or the Spider roll, filled with tempura soft-shell crab. Also, make sure to check the specials board for seasonal options. Visit this spot once, and you're sure to become a regular. And the friendly staff, who seem to know everyone's names, will make you feel right at home.
Sushi Nakano
4025 E. Chandler Blvd. If you're looking for a casual, tranquil restaurant where you can enjoy simple, fresh sushi, look no further than Sushi Nakano. This small spot offers tables along one wall and, along the other, a sushi bar behind which a line of chefs carefully craft rolls and small bites. The restaurant's slogan is "a traditional Japanese experience" — and it's one that is perfected by chef and owner Leo Nakano. The clean flavors of fresh fish are celebrated in the nigiri and sashimi options, which combined with accents that make them sing in the restaurant's rolls. An unusual bite among the classics is the Raijin roll: squares of hot, deep-fried rice topped with tuna, avocado, seaweed shavings, jalapeno and eel sauce.
Haru Sushi
20165 N. 67th Ave. #125, GlendaleIt wouldn't be fair to the delicious, fresh fish to say that the best part of Haru Sushi's rolls is the rice. But the grains are exceptional and seasoned with a touch more sweetness than your average sushi rice, perfectly enhancing the rolls that make this West Valley strip mall joint a standout spot. The modern black-and-white interior contrasts with the fun menu items such as the Bluefin Maniac and the Superman Burrito. And this spot is perfect for trying something new. The menu features sections of classic, signature, baked and "BBQ Fusion" rolls, along with nigiri, sashimi, tempura, noodles and cooked entrees. For a bite that will leave you coming back for more, try the Kiss of Fire roll, which is packed with spicy tuna and topped with a slice of serrano chile and a dot of Sriracha on each slice.
Kuka Sushi & Izakaya
1221 E. Apache Blvd. #103, Tempe Looking for a date night destination in Tempe? What about a birthday dinner spot? Kuka Sushi & Izakaya has you covered. A little more upscale than many of the surrounding eateries, this restaurant is modern and classy yet manages to maintain a little of the college town fun. Beer tower, anyone? We recommend starting with a bowl of edamame — choose plain, garlic and parmesan or "flaming" hot. Then get your pencils ready to mark up your sushi sheet. The menu is split into the "You already know list," which is filled with the classics, and "Crazy" rolls, which come dressed to impress. The fish is fresh, and the rolls are loaded with toppings ranging from crispy onions to a mountain of Cajun popcorn shrimp.
Harumi Sushi & Sake
101 N. First Ave.
24681 N. Lake Pleasant Pkwy. #101, PeoriaDowntown sushi staple Harumi Sushi & Sake recently got a major upgrade. The restaurant and bar moved into a gorgeous, massive new home steps away from its former location. But the things that made this a go-to spot — its great value lunch specials and signature purple rice — have stayed the same. If you work downtown, don't miss the lunch combos, which come with two half rolls, a side and miso soup. For those looking to try a variety of flavors, go with the Trio Sampler. This dish includes three half rolls, chosen from a list of six. So mix and match your way to a delicious meal. The rainbow roll is a classic, clean and simple choice, or get a little spicy with the Dynamite roll, topped with spicy tuna, serrano chile, spicy aioli and Sriracha. Those in the West Valley can enjoy the same delicious bites at Harumi's location in Peoria.