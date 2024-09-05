 Classic Phoenix deli makes the best sandwiches in Arizona | Phoenix New Times
Classic Phoenix deli makes the best sandwiches in Arizona

According to Yelp, this Phoenix deli is the highest-rated sandwich shop in the state.
September 5, 2024
Yelp named Frank's Market and Deli the best spot to get a sandwich in Phoenix.
Yelp named Frank's Market and Deli the best spot to get a sandwich in Phoenix.
The crowd-sourced review site Yelp is ready to help you pick a spot for lunch. Using data compiled from reviews submitted around the country, the Yelp team has determined the best sandwiches in every state. Arizona's pick is right here in the Valley.

Frank's New York Style Deli was named the top spot. The tiny corner deli is no stranger to Yelp rankings, and was listed as one of the Top Southwestern Restaurants in 2023.

To narrow down the picks for sandwiches in each state, Yelp's team created a methodology, identifying "businesses in the Sandwiches category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'sandwiches.'" Then, they ranked those eateries based on geographic location and the volume and ratings of the reviews. For Arizona, Frank's came out on top.

"This no-frills Phoenix shop has been serving New York deli-style sliced meats and cheeses for more than 40 years," the Yelp list explains, noting that "Yelpers say the Tony — a classic, overstuffed Italian sub — is the star of the menu."

Frank's has been serving subs since 1982.
The small deli is a true neighborhood spot, tucked into a residential area on Orange Drive just north of Camelback Road. Its red paint and giant painted signs, plus a bustling parking lot, differentiate it from the houses next door.

The deli is a staple in the area and has been family-owned and operated for four decades. And while the deli has been serving subs since 1982, the building that houses the eatery was built in 1950.

The neighborhood eatery is known for its loaded-up subs but also serves potato and pasta salad and other snacks, plus New York-style cheesecakes and cannoli for dessert.

For those trying the deli for the first time, take Yelp's advice and order The Tony. This stacked sub comes with pepperoni, hot capicola and genoa salami, plus mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, Italian dressing and provolone cheese.

Frank's New York Style Deli

2301 W. Orange Drive
